The Code la trama del film su Rai Movie stasera giovedì 11 marzo (Di giovedì 11 marzo 2021) The Code su Rai Movie stasera giovedì 11 marzo, trama The Code è il film in onda su Rai Movie stasera giovedì 11 marzo in prima serata, uscito nel 2009 solo per il mercato home video sia negli USA che in Italia, quindi non ci sono dati sugli incassi non avendo avuto una distribuzione cinematografica. Il film, il cui titolo originale è Thick as Thieves è una co-produzione tedesco-americana diretta da Mimi Leder con Morgan Freeman e Antonio Banderas protagonisti. L’espressione Thick as Thieves è usata per indicare due persone che sono intime e condividono segreti tra loro. The Code la trama del film su Rai ...
