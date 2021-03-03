BE OPEN Art announces the Artist of the Year by the gallery visitors votes

Leggi su liberoquotidiano

(Di mercoledì 3 marzo 2021) LONDON, March 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/BEArt, an onlinedesigned by Elena Baturina's BEthink tank, is happy to announce its first everof the, selected by the biggest vote among the monthly ratings. Our congratulations and the €500 prize go to Theophilus Tetteh (NiiOdai), an experimental and expressionistfrom Ghana. Theophilus Tetteh, also known by his brush name Nii Odai, is from the capital city of Accra, Ghana. As a painter, he works in a diverse variety of themes, which include crowds, architecture, landscapes, townscapes, portraits and Ghanaian village scenes. Theophilus is a member of the Ghana Association of Visual(GAVA). Aiming to showcase young talents, every month of 2020 BEArt invited art ...