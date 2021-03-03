BE OPEN Art announces the Artist of the Year by the gallery visitors votes (Di mercoledì 3 marzo 2021) LONDON, March 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/
BE OPEN Art, an online gallery designed by Elena Baturina's BE OPEN think tank, is happy to announce its first ever Artist of the Year, selected by the biggest vote among the monthly ratings. Our congratulations and the €500 prize go to Theophilus Tetteh (NiiOdai), an experimental and expressionist Artist from Ghana. Theophilus Tetteh, also known by his brush name Nii Odai, is from the capital city of Accra, Ghana. As a painter, he works in a diverse variety of themes, which include crowds, architecture, landscapes, townscapes, portraits and Ghanaian village scenes. Theophilus is a member of the Ghana Association of Visual Artist (GAVA). Aiming to showcase young talents, every month of 2020 BE OPEN Art invited art ... Leggi su liberoquotidiano
