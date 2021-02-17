Importante eseguire il test sierologici degli anticorpi ...Red Dead Online: Bonus per i NaturalistiMarvel's Avengers arriva su console next-genChi è Valentina PetriniSartor Arrestato Dal Calcioscommesse alla coltivazione di cannabisStasera Tutto è Possibile Perchè non è andato in onda?Rissa davanti al McDonald's a Formia : feriti due ragazziQuota 100 per meno persone del previstoAssassin’s Creed Valhalla: l’aggiornamento introduce la nuova ...Terapie domiciliari Covid 19: il silenzio assorda

William L Kozyra To Retire As President & CEO Of TI Fluid Systems | As Hans Dieltjens | Executive Vice President Prepares For Succession

AUBURN HILLS, Mich., Feb. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- TI Fluid Systems (LSE:TIFS), announces today that ...

William L. Kozyra To Retire As President & CEO Of TI Fluid Systems, As Hans Dieltjens, Executive Vice President Prepares For Succession (Di mercoledì 17 febbraio 2021) AUBURN HILLS, Mich., Feb. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/

 TI Fluid Systems (LSE:TIFS), announces today that William L. Kozyra will Retire as President and Chief Executive Officer and step down from the Board of Directors in the fourth quarter of this year, following an orderly transition to his successor, Hans Dieltjens. Hans Dieltjens will take on the role of Chief Operating Officer effective 1 March 2021 as a transitional step towards becoming Chief Executive Officer and being appointed to the Board of Directors concurrent with Bill's Retirement. Hans holds a Master's degree in Electro/Mechanical Engineering along with 25 years of ...
