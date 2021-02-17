William L. Kozyra To Retire As President & CEO Of TI Fluid Systems, As Hans Dieltjens, Executive Vice President Prepares For Succession (Di mercoledì 17 febbraio 2021) AUBURN HILLS, Mich., Feb. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/
TI Fluid Systems (LSE:TIFS), announces today that William L. Kozyra will Retire as President and Chief Executive Officer and step down from the Board of Directors in the fourth quarter of this year, following an orderly transition to his successor, Hans Dieltjens. Hans Dieltjens will take on the role of Chief Operating Officer effective 1 March 2021 as a transitional step towards becoming Chief Executive Officer and being appointed to the Board of Directors concurrent with Bill's Retirement. Hans holds a Master's degree in Electro/Mechanical Engineering along with 25 years of ... Leggi su liberoquotidiano
TI Fluid Systems (LSE:TIFS), announces today that William L. Kozyra will Retire as President and Chief Executive Officer and step down from the Board of Directors in the fourth quarter of this year, following an orderly transition to his successor, Hans Dieltjens. Hans Dieltjens will take on the role of Chief Operating Officer effective 1 March 2021 as a transitional step towards becoming Chief Executive Officer and being appointed to the Board of Directors concurrent with Bill's Retirement. Hans holds a Master's degree in Electro/Mechanical Engineering along with 25 years of ... Leggi su liberoquotidiano
Ultime Notizie dalla rete : William KozyraSì, viaggiare... 10 mostre (su prenotazione) da non perdere tra Milano e Noto Collezione da Tiffany
William KozyraSegui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : William Kozyra