Justice League | Zack Snyder | Il sequel avrebbe rivelato come Joker ha ucciso Robin
Zack Snyder ha rivelato che, nei suoi piani, il suo sequel di Justice League avrebbe approfondito il ...

Justice League, Zack Snyder: "Il sequel avrebbe rivelato come Joker ha ucciso Robin" (Di mercoledì 10 febbraio 2021) Zack Snyder ha rivelato che, nei suoi piani, il suo sequel di Justice League avrebbe approfondito il rapporto tra il Joker di Jared Leto e Batman di Ben Affleck facendo chiarezza sulla morte di Robin. Zack Snyder ha rivelato che, nei suoi piani, il suo sequel di Justice League avrebbe approfondito il rapporto tra il Joker di Jared Leto e Batman di Ben Affleck facendo chiarezza, in particolar modo, sulla morte di Robin. Se avesse proseguito la collaborazione con DC, in Justice League 2 Zack Snyder ...
Jared Leto – Immagini del look di Joker
Uno sguardo completo al Joker di Jared Leto in Justice League di Zack Snyder è stato rivelato e alcune foto sono state pubblicate.
Justice League, Zack Snyder: "Il sequel avrebbe rivelato come Joker ha ucciso Robin"
Zack Snyder ha rivelato che, nei suoi piani, il suo sequel di Justice League avrebbe approfondito il rapporto tra il Joker di Jared Leto e Batman di Ben Affleck facendo chiarezza sulla morte di Robin.
