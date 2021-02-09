Michelle Rodriguez e Justice Smith nel cast di Dungeons & Dragons

(Di martedì 9 febbraio 2021)si uniscono a Chris Pine nell’adattamento di, popolare gioco di ruolo fantasy Jonathan Goldstein e John Francis Daley saranno registi e sceneggitori del film basato sul popolare gioco di ruolo fantasy di Wizards on the Coast,. Lo scorso Dicembre era stata annunciata la presenza di Chris Pine (Wonder Woman 1984) nel film prodotto dalla collaborazione di Hasbro e Paramount, mentre oggi veniamo a sapere che faranno parte delanche(Fast; Furious) e(Pokemon Detective Pikachu). Nonostante non siano ...

JustNerd_IT : Dungeons & Dragons: Michelle Rodriguez e Justice Smith nel cast del film - Leggi l'articolo completo su:… - dearborn_75 : RT @MoviesAsbury: Il previsto, nuovo adattamento di #DungeonsAndDragons della #Hasbro si arricchisce nel cast dei nomi di #MichelleRodrigue… - MoviesAsbury : Il previsto, nuovo adattamento di #DungeonsAndDragons della #Hasbro si arricchisce nel cast dei nomi di… - UniMoviesBlog : #DungeonsAndDragons: anche #MichelleRodriguez e #JusticeSmith nel cast - fantasy_square : Nel cast del film di Dungeons & Dragons, progetto tratto dal popolare gioco, ci saranno anche Michelle Rodriguez e… -

Ultime Notizie dalla rete : Michelle Rodriguez

Condividi Tweet Email Condividi Il nuovo film di Dungeons & Dragons , in produzione presso la Paramount , espande il suo cast con l'arrivo die Justice Smith . Il duo si unisce a Chris Pine , anche se i loro ruoli al momento restano ancora sconosciuti.e Justice Smith si uniscono al cast di Dungeons & ...Il cast in costruzione del nuovo adattamento cinematografico di Dungeons & Dragons si arricchisce questa sera di due nuovi nomi:e Justice Smith . La conferma dell'ingresso nel cast dei due famosi attori è confermata questa sera da un articolo proveniente da SuperHerohype . La fonte non ha però specificato la ...Michelle Rodriguez e Justice Smith si uniscono a Chris Pine nell'adattamento di Dungeons & Dragons, popolare gioco di ruolo fantasy.L’ultimo film della saga di Fast and Furious uscirà il 28 maggio. Un nuovo trailer è stato rilasciato durante il Super Bowl andato in scena ieri sera. Secondo la trama del film, Dom Toretto sta vivend ...