Michelle Rodriguez e Justice Smith nel cast di Dungeons & Dragons (Di martedì 9 febbraio 2021) Michelle Rodriguez e Justice Smith si uniscono a Chris Pine nell’adattamento di Dungeons &; Dragons, popolare gioco di ruolo fantasy Jonathan Goldstein e John Francis Daley saranno registi e sceneggitori del film basato sul popolare gioco di ruolo fantasy di Wizards on the Coast, Dungeons &; Dragons. Lo scorso Dicembre era stata annunciata la presenza di Chris Pine (Wonder Woman 1984) nel film prodotto dalla collaborazione di Hasbro e Paramount, mentre oggi veniamo a sapere che faranno parte del cast anche Michelle Rodriguez (Fast &; Furious) e Justice Smith (Pokemon Detective Pikachu). Nonostante non siano ... Leggi su tuttotek
Condividi Tweet Email Condividi Il nuovo film di Dungeons & Dragons , in produzione presso la Paramount , espande il suo cast con l'arrivo di Michelle Rodriguez e Justice Smith . Il duo si unisce a Chris Pine , anche se i loro ruoli al momento restano ancora sconosciuti. Michelle Rodriguez e Justice Smith si uniscono al cast di Dungeons & ...
Il cast in costruzione del nuovo adattamento cinematografico di Dungeons & Dragons si arricchisce questa sera di due nuovi nomi: Michelle Rodriguez e Justice Smith . La conferma dell'ingresso nel cast dei due famosi attori è confermata questa sera da un articolo proveniente da SuperHerohype . La fonte non ha però specificato la ...
Michelle Rodriguez e Justice Smith si uniscono a Chris Pine nell'adattamento di Dungeons & Dragons, popolare gioco di ruolo fantasy.
