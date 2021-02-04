Tekce Overseas: "Bitcoin Peaked, Profit Realized in Real Estate" (Di giovedì 4 febbraio 2021) While crypto currencies reach record values, the investors chose the Real Estate market as the main area for Profit Realization. Bayram Tekce, the Chairman of Tekce Overseas Gayrimenkul AS, declared that they have made dozens of property sales with crypto currencies within the last 2 months. ISTANBUL, Feb. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/
Since the Bitcoin price entered an upward trend, international investors started to seek investment areas for Profit Realization. In this sense, one of the most important markets was Real Estate. Evaluating the developments in the market, Bayram Tekce, Chairman of Tekce Overseas, stated, "With our goal to be ... Leggi su liberoquotidiano
While crypto currencies reach record values, the investors chose the real estate market as the main area for profit realization. Bayram Tekce, the ...
