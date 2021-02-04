Tekce Overseas | Bitcoin Peaked | Profit Realized in Real Estate

Leggi su liberoquotidiano

(Di giovedì 4 febbraio 2021) While crypto currencies reach record values, the investors chose themarket as the main area forization. Bayram, the Chairman ofGayrimenkul AS, declared that they have made dozens of property sales with crypto currencies within the last 2 months. ISTANBUL, Feb. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/Since theprice entered an upward trend, international investors started to seek investment areas forization. In this sense, one of the most important markets was. Evaluating the developments in the market, Bayram, Chairman of, stated, "With our goal to be ...