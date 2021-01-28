Jared Leto: "Non trovo più il mio Oscar da tre anni" (Di giovedì 28 gennaio 2021) Jared Leto ha ammesso di aver smarrito il suo Premio Oscar da circa tre anni e di non aver la più pallida idea di dove possa essere finito Nel 2014 Jared Leto ha vinto il suo primo Premio Oscar come Miglior attore non protagonista. Come riportato da People, però, da circa tre anni l'attore ha perso la sua ambita e amata statuetta che, quindi, gli ha fatto compagnia per appena quattro anni. In occasione della puntata di Martedì del The Late Late Show with James Corden, Jared Leto ha ammesso di aver smarrito il suo Premio Oscar circa tre anni fa e di non essere più riuscito a trovarlo. L'attore ha dichiarato: "Quando mi sono trasferito a Los Angeles, ... Leggi su movieplayer
Jared Leto and Darren Aronofsky Team for Ghost Story ‘Adrift’ With Jason Blum to Produce
Jared Leto and Darren Aronofsky are teaming for a film package called “Adrift” that is based on a short story by the writer of “The Ring.” Jason Blum will produce the film through his Blumhouse ...
