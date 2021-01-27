CAN YAMAN E DILETTA LEOTTA ... CHI SI AMA SI RIVEDE!The Sims 4 Fenomeni Paranormali Stuff Pack disponibileSmettere di fumare provando il piacere e il gusto dello svapoRed Dead Online: bonus per la creazione di oggettiApex Legends Stagione 8 - Caos - Trailer e aggiornamenti delle mappeAnimal Crossing: New Horizons - Nuovo aggiornamento a tema CarnevaleTikTok: una nuova vulnerabilità permette di accedere a dati sensibili ...Red Bull Campus Clutch: prima competizione esport universitaria di ...KONAMI smentisce i rumor relativi alla chiusuraLa Misericordia di Bagnone potenzia il suo organico ecerca sei ...

Grand Champions of Japan' s Competitive Karuta Card Game Decided in Shiga Prefecture

- Popularity Fanned by Comic Series Chihayafuru - OTSU, Japan, Jan. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Heated ...

Grand Champions of Japan's Competitive "Karuta" Card Game Decided in Shiga Prefecture (Di mercoledì 27 gennaio 2021) - Popularity Fanned by Comic Series "Chihayafuru" - OTSU, Japan, Jan. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/

Heated battles unfolded on the "tatami" mat floor during the national Championship tournaments of Competitive Karuta (Card Game) held at Omi Shrine, Shiga Prefecture, western Japan, on January 9, 2021, to determine the best national players

the "Meijin" (Master) winner of the men's division and the "Queen" winner of the women's division. Logo: https://kyodonewsprwire.jp/prwfile/release/M103190/202101199945/ prw PI1fl bS04Um3u.jpg The calm and quiet venue was filled with a tense atmosphere each time when the reciter read out a poem (on the "yomifuda" or reading Card) from the "Hyakunin Isshu" collection (a classical ...
