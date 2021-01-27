Grand Champions of Japan' s Competitive Karuta Card Game Decided in Shiga Prefecture

Leggi su liberoquotidiano

(Di mercoledì 27 gennaio 2021) - Popularity Fanned by Comic Series "Chihayafuru" - OTSU,, Jan. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/Heated battles unfolded on the "tatami" mat floor during the nationalhip tournaments of) held at Omi Shrine,, western, on January 9, 2021, to determine the best national playersthe "Meijin" (Master) winner of the men's division and the "Queen" winner of the women's division. Logo: https://kyodonewsprwire.jp/prwfile/release/M103190/202101199945/ prw PI1fl bS04Um3u.jpg The calm and quiet venue was filled with a tense atmosphere each time when the reciter read out a poem (on the "yomifuda" or reading) from the "Hyakunin Isshu" collection (a classical ...