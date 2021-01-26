INFiLED Opens New Showroom and Office in Barcelona

Leggi su liberoquotidiano

(Di martedì 26 gennaio 2021) The company enhances its presence in EMEA with newin, Spain, Jan. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/, leading global manufacturer of LED displays, announces the opening of its EMEAandin the center of, Spain further expanding the company's presence across Europe, Middle East and Africa. This investment proves's commitment to the ongoing growth in the LED market to meet the varied and growing needs and expectations of industry customers. The brand-new full-renovated space of 500m2 located in the center ofserves as working space for the European Sales and Marketing team as well as a facility filled with's latest products for both fixed and ...