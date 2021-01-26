INFiLED Opens New Showroom and Office in Barcelona (Di martedì 26 gennaio 2021) The company enhances its presence in EMEA with new Showroom in Barcelona Barcelona, Spain, Jan. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/
INFiLED, leading global manufacturer of LED displays, announces the opening of its EMEA Office and Showroom in the center of Barcelona, Spain further expanding the company's presence across Europe, Middle East and Africa. This investment proves INFiLED's commitment to the ongoing growth in the LED market to meet the varied and growing needs and expectations of industry customers. The brand-new full-renovated space of 500m2 located in the center of Barcelona serves as working space for the European Sales and Marketing team as well as a facility filled with INFiLED's latest products for both fixed and ... Leggi su liberoquotidiano
