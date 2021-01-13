Anycubic Showcases the Mega SE 3D Printer and Wash & Cure Plus at CES 2021 (Di mercoledì 13 gennaio 2021) LAS VEGAS, Jan. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/
Anycubic, a leading 3D Printer brand, is showcasing its new Mega SE and Wash &; Cure Plus models at CES 2021, which will be available in May. "The COVID-19 pandemic has accelerated the growth of 3D printing. 3D printing technology significantly reduces time of production and saves cost from demand on expensive modeling in manufacturing. We are happy to see our products were widely used in production of facial masks and breathing valves in Europe," says James Ouyang, Vice President of R&;D at Anycubic. "Moving forward, Anycubic will continue to invest in R&;D and diverse partnerships to launch 3D printing equipment and ... Leggi su liberoquotidiano
Anycubic, a leading 3D Printer brand, is showcasing its new Mega SE and Wash &; Cure Plus models at CES 2021, which will be available in May. "The COVID-19 pandemic has accelerated the growth of 3D printing. 3D printing technology significantly reduces time of production and saves cost from demand on expensive modeling in manufacturing. We are happy to see our products were widely used in production of facial masks and breathing valves in Europe," says James Ouyang, Vice President of R&;D at Anycubic. "Moving forward, Anycubic will continue to invest in R&;D and diverse partnerships to launch 3D printing equipment and ... Leggi su liberoquotidiano
Ultime Notizie dalla rete : Anycubic ShowcasesAnycubic Kossel - La miglior stampante 3D a 150€ - Recensione Nerdmovieproductions
Anycubic ShowcasesSegui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : Anycubic Showcases