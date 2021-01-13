Covid-19 : Nuovo record di morti negli Stati UnitiGoogle, Youtube sospende l'account di TrumpTecnologia: Twitch sta scalzando Youtube? Il successo dei social La Papillon Vintage Band lancia oggi PAPILLONAIR su tutte le ...Red Dead Online: settimana dei Cacciatori di taglie, Bonus e Sconti ...The Sims 4 arriva il nuovissimo Paranormal Stuff PackCAN YAMAN E DILETTA LEOTTA INNAMORATI PAZZI! Microsoft annuncia Surface Pro 7+ for BusinessZTE Axon 20 5G e LiveBuds disponibiliSuper Mario 3D World + Bowser’s Fury Trailer

Anycubic Showcases the Mega SE 3D Printer and Wash & Cure Plus at CES 2021

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Anycubic, a leading 3D Printer brand, is showcasing its new ...

Anycubic Showcases the Mega SE 3D Printer and Wash & Cure Plus at CES 2021 (Di mercoledì 13 gennaio 2021) LAS VEGAS, Jan. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/

 Anycubic, a leading 3D Printer brand, is showcasing its new Mega SE and Wash &; Cure Plus models at CES 2021, which will be available in May. "The COVID-19 pandemic has accelerated the growth of 3D printing. 3D printing technology significantly reduces time of production and saves cost from demand on expensive modeling in manufacturing. We are happy to see our products were widely used in production of facial masks and breathing valves in Europe," says James Ouyang, Vice President of R&;D at Anycubic. "Moving forward, Anycubic will continue to invest in R&;D and diverse partnerships to launch 3D printing equipment and ...
