Pope makes cover of Vanity Fair

ROME, JAN 7 - Pope Francis has made the cover of the latest number of the Italian edition of Vanity ...

ROME, JAN 7 - Pope Francis has made the cover of the latest number of the Italian edition of Vanity Fair. The cover cites Francis' recent and third encyclical, All Brothers, a call for fraternity and ...
Gratitude makes the world better says pope
VATICAN CITY, DEC 30 - Continuing his series of catechesis on prayer, Pope Francis, during his weekly general audience On Wednesday, the last of 2020, dwelt upon the importance of gratitude in prayer, ...
