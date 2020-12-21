Peijia Medical and HighLife Enter Into License and Technology Transfer Agreement for Transeptal Mitral Valve Replacement in Greater China (Di lunedì 21 dicembre 2020) Collaboration Strengthens Peijia's Position for Competing in a Largely Untapped Market and Supports Global Expansion of HighLife's Technology SUZHOU, China and PARIS, Dec. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/
Peijia Medical Ltd (HK Stock Code: 09996) and HighLife SAS, a Paris-based Medical device company, focused on the development of a unique Transeptal Mitral Valve Replacement ("TMVR") system to treat patients suffering from Mitral regurgitation, announced that they have Entered Into a License Agreement pursuant to which HighLife has granted to Peijia an exclusive ... Leggi su liberoquotidiano
Peijia Medical Ltd (HK Stock Code: 09996) and HighLife SAS, a Paris-based Medical device company, focused on the development of a unique Transeptal Mitral Valve Replacement ("TMVR") system to treat patients suffering from Mitral regurgitation, announced that they have Entered Into a License Agreement pursuant to which HighLife has granted to Peijia an exclusive ... Leggi su liberoquotidiano
Ultime Notizie dalla rete : Peijia MedicalCamici Lombardia, Fontana “la verità verrà a galla” Padova News Peijia Medical Successfully Commenced Animal Study for its Mitral Valve Edge-to-Edge Repair Product
SUZHOU, China, Dec. 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Peijia Medical (HK Stock Code: 09996) successfully commenced the animal experiment for its mitral valve edge-to-edge repair product, advancing the developme ...
Peijia MedicalSegui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : Peijia Medical