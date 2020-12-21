Il Cavaliere Oscuro Film In Tv Stasera Italia 1Pinocchio Stasera In TV Su Rete 4Inghilterra: una nuova variante del coronavirus fuori controlloAtalanta - Roma TV Streaming, Pronostico, Formazioni e Statistiche Sassuolo - Milan. TV Streaming, Pronostico, Formazioni e Statistiche Lazio-Napoli. Dove Vederla, Pronostico, Probabili Formazioni e ...Napoli: Terremoto Oggi 20 Dicembre Campi Flegrei Due Scosse avvertite ...GB Variante Covid. Coronavirus si diffonde più velocementeTerremoto Campania, scossa vicino a Napoli: magnitudo 2.1 a Pozzuoli Morto a Milano Nedo Fiano, era sopravvissuto a Auschwitz

Peijia Medical and HighLife Enter Into License and Technology Transfer Agreement for Transeptal Mitral Valve Replacement in Greater China

Collaboration Strengthens Peijia's Position for Competing in a Largely Untapped Market and Supports ...

Peijia Medical and HighLife Enter Into License and Technology Transfer Agreement for Transeptal Mitral Valve Replacement in Greater China (Di lunedì 21 dicembre 2020) Collaboration Strengthens Peijia's Position for Competing in a Largely Untapped Market and Supports Global Expansion of HighLife's Technology SUZHOU, China and PARIS, Dec. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/

 Peijia Medical Ltd (HK Stock Code: 09996) and HighLife SAS, a Paris-based Medical device company, focused on the development of a unique Transeptal Mitral Valve Replacement ("TMVR") system to treat patients suffering from Mitral regurgitation, announced that they have Entered Into a License Agreement pursuant to which HighLife has granted to Peijia an exclusive ...
Peijia Medical Successfully Commenced Animal Study for its Mitral Valve Edge-to-Edge Repair Product
SUZHOU, China, Dec. 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Peijia Medical (HK Stock Code: 09996) successfully commenced the animal experiment for its mitral valve edge-to-edge repair product, advancing the developme ...
