The road towards European digital autonomy (Di martedì 15 dicembre 2020) The debates around new technologies are often too abstract and unrealistic. For the benefit of our country and our adherence to national and European policies – given that Italy is among the founding members of the EU – it’s best to start with facts. The databases holding the data that is fundamental to our country are, in many cases, outside of our national borders, and even outside of the EU. The same goes for other European nations. Moreover, the Europeans’ leadership in innovation is limited. It would be unthinkable to change this state of things overnight, or in the space of a month. On the other hand, it would also be superficial and careless to resign ourselves to this condition. We cannot close our eyes in front of the risks that come with a changing world, which is filled with opportunities, but not only those. It would be ... Leggi su formiche
