Jiaodong Economic Circle Integration Promotion Conference was held in Beijing (Di mercoledì 9 dicembre 2020) - QINGDAO, China, Dec. 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/
The governments of Qingdao, Yantai, Weifang, Weihai and Rizhao jointly held the Jiaodong Economic Circle Integration Promotion Conference in Beijing on December 8. The event, themed "Tapping into New Development Pattern and Fostering New Growth Poles," gathered officials from related national ministries and commissions as well as executives of renowned Chinese think tanks and domestic and international enterprises. It provided a new platform for resource matching and sharing of the dividend from the integrated development of the Jiaodong Economic Circle. Yang Weimin, deputy director of the Committee for Economic Affairs of the ... Leggi su liberoquotidiano
The governments of Qingdao, Yantai, Weifang, Weihai and Rizhao jointly held the Jiaodong Economic Circle Integration Promotion Conference in Beijing on December 8. The event, themed "Tapping into New Development Pattern and Fostering New Growth Poles," gathered officials from related national ministries and commissions as well as executives of renowned Chinese think tanks and domestic and international enterprises. It provided a new platform for resource matching and sharing of the dividend from the integrated development of the Jiaodong Economic Circle. Yang Weimin, deputy director of the Committee for Economic Affairs of the ... Leggi su liberoquotidiano
Ultime Notizie dalla rete : Jiaodong EconomicQuanto vale il vaccino cinese? China-Files Jiaodong Economic Circle Integration Promotion Conference was held in Beijing
The governments of Qingdao, Yantai, Weifang, Weihai and Rizhao jointly held the Jiaodong Economic Circle Integration Promotion Conference in Beijing on December 8. The event, themed “Tapping into New ...
Jiaodong EconomicSegui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : Jiaodong Economic