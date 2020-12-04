LONGi achieves new milestone as first solar brand to exceed 20GW in module shipments in 2020 (Di venerdì 4 dicembre 2020) XI'AN, China, Dec. 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/
LONGi has set a new record for being the first solar brand to exceed 20GW in shipments of PV modules in 2020. Since its foundation in 2000, LONGi has always been market oriented and customer focused, continuously developing high-efficiency, high-reliability and high-quality solar products and PV solutions in order to provide customers with value-added services. Customer Focus LONGi has established global unified systems for customer complaint handling, service standards, quality monitoring and management processes. Customers can therefore be confident that any problems will be resolved in a timely manner.
