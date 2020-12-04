La nuova bozza del Dpcm di Natale : A Capodanno coprifuoco alle 22Warner Bros. Games I Arrivano gli eroi in Game of Thrones: ConquestNVIDIA: Immortals Fenyx Rising è Game Ready su GeForce NOWLE CUFFIE LG TONE FREE FN6 TI REGALANO UNO SPEAKER PORTATILETwitch: Christian Vieri lancia BOBOTVEdoardo Bennato presenta Non c'è su Radio Marte : Venerdì 4/12 ore ...New York: Ritrovata una capsula del tempo vecchia di 103 anni. ...Natale: Il presepe più alto del mondo è quello di AlicantePanda Security: Proteggere gli account di gioco dai cyberattacchiIL DATA PACK 3.0 DI eFootball PES 2021 È DISPONIBILE ORA

LONGi achieves new milestone as first solar brand to exceed 20GW in module shipments in 2020

XI'AN, China, Dec. 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- LONGi has set a new record for being the first solar brand ...

LONGi has set a new record for being the first solar brand to exceed 20GW in shipments of PV modules in 2020. Since its foundation in 2000, LONGi has always been market oriented and customer focused, continuously developing high-efficiency, high-reliability and high-quality solar products and PV solutions in order to provide customers with value-added services. Customer Focus LONGi has established global unified systems for customer complaint handling, service standards, quality monitoring and management processes. Customers can therefore be confident that any problems will be resolved in a timely manner. Thanks to ...
