LONGi achieves new milestone as first solar brand to exceed 20GW in module shipments in 2020

Leggi su liberoquotidiano

(Di venerdì 4 dicembre 2020) XI'AN, China, Dec. 4,/PRNewswire/has set a new record for being thetoinof PVs in. Since its foundation in 2000,has always been market oriented and customer focused, continuously developing high-efficiency, high-reliability and high-qualityproducts and PV solutions in order to provide customers with value-added services. Customer Focushas established global unified systems for customer complaint handling, service standards, quality monitoring and management processes. Customers can therefore be confident that any problems will be resolved in a timely manner. Thanks to ...