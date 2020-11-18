Saudi Arabia' s Electricity Sector Undergoes Largest | Most Comprehensive Transformation On A Global Scale

Leggi su liberoquotidiano

(Di mercoledì 18 novembre 2020) - Sweeping changes will ensure long-term sustainability of the- Expected outcomes include more efficient power generation, increased reliability of service, reduction in the use of liquid fuels forgeneration, and creating a more financially viable and sustainableRIYADH,, Nov. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/A press conference was held on Monday 16thNovember 2020, organized by's Ministry of Energy, to announce sweepingreforms that will ensure the long-term health and sustainability of theand the achievements of the Kingdom's goal under Vision 2030. These ...