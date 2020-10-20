Le Iene aggrediti e immobilizzati dai CasamonicaRTX ON: molti giochi con Ray Tracing e DLSS quest’annoBALAN WONDERWORLD OPENING MOVIEGinevra Lamborghini su musica, famiglia, pregiudizio ed Elettra: Non ...Ivan Granatino e Clementino in radio dal 23 ottobre con il singolo ...Il TV arrotolabile di LG è disponibile in Corea del SudLuis Angel Salazar : muore in Messico il wrestler Principe AereoQuanto è importante un codice di condotta nella progettazione di slot ...DIRT 5: nuovo gameplay su Xbox Series XOPPO espande il suo ecosistema IoT

Stonebranch Achieves ISO 27001 Certification

Reaching the Highest Level of Security Standards is Key to Helping Customers Tackle IT Orchestration and ...

zazoom
Commenta
Stonebranch Achieves ISO 27001 Certification (Di martedì 20 ottobre 2020) Reaching the Highest Level of Security Standards is Key to Helping Customers Tackle IT Orchestration and Automation ATLANTA, Oct. 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/

Stonebranch Inc., a leading provider of IT orchestration and automation solutions, today announced that it has been awarded ISO 27001 Certification, a widely recognized international standard outlining best practices for information security management systems (ISMS). "Not only does this Certification validate our commitment and investment to the highest level of security standards, but it also signals to our customers, partners, and future customers that Stonebranch takes the protection of any information and data seriously," said Giuseppe Damiani, CEO at Stonebranch. Being certified in ISO 27001 means ...
Leggi su liberoquotidiano

Ultime Notizie dalla rete : Stonebranch Achieves

Forex, euro rimbalza dopo calo iniziale su ripresa azionario  Yahoo Finanza
Segui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : Stonebranch Achieves
© Articolo pubblicato secondo le condizioni dell' Autore.
zazoom
Zazoom Social News -
Cerca Tag : Stonebranch Achieves Stonebranch Achieves 27001 Certification