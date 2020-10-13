Cristiano Ronaldo positivo al coronavirus: senza sintomi e in ...La mamma e la fidanzata di Morra : Adua, basta bugie su MassimilianoCovid-19 : Ecco che cosa prevede il nuovo DPCMClizia Incorvaia : e ora voglio un figlio con Paolo CiavarroLa star turca Can Yaman : bello io? non me ne accorgo neancheFrancesco Bettuzzi, l'ex fidanzato della Gregoraci :Bella, ma c'era ...Aldo Montano : Divento papà per la seconda voltaIl presidente Donald Trump è guarito dal Covid-19 : Ma gli esperti ...Amazon Prime Day: 500€ di sconto per i laptop MSIApex Legends ottiene il supporto di NVIDIA Reflex

Vungle Acquires AlgoLift | a Leading Marketing Intelligence Platform for Mobile Advertising

Acquisition boosts Vungle's Advertising technology to provide contextual, machine learning-powered ...

Vungle Acquires AlgoLift, a Leading Marketing Intelligence Platform for Mobile Advertising (Di martedì 13 ottobre 2020) Acquisition boosts Vungle's Advertising technology to provide contextual, machine learning-powered recommendations for maximum ROAS and user LTV SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/

 Vungle (www.Vungle.com), the Leading Mobile ad network and in-app monetization Platform, announced today the acquisition of AlgoLift, an LTV powered user acquisition automation Platform for Mobile advertisers. The acquisition adds AlgoLift's industry-Leading algorithms and optimization technology to Vungle's global, creative-centric Advertising network to give advertisers actionable Intelligence to optimize performance metrics such as Lifetime ...
