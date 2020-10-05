Soccer | Juve | Chiesa reach deal

(Di lunedì 5 ottobre 2020) ROME, OCT 5 -ntus and Federicohaveed a 50-million-euroto take the Italy winger from Fiorentina, sources said Monday., who turns 23 on October 25, is set for a two-year ...

ROME, OCT 5 - Juventus and Federico Chiesa have reached a 50-million-euro deal to take the Italy winger from Fiorentina, sources said Monday. Chiesa, who turns 23 on October 25, is set for a two-year ...ROME, OCT 5 - A referee on Sunday night declared Juventus's home match against Napoli void after the Naples team failed to turn up having been ordered not to travel following a COVID case. It is uncer ...