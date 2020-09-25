Animal Crossing: New Horizons nuovo DLCTorna su Rete4 Dalla parte degli animaliLG VELVET REGALA IL DUAL SCREEN!Ecco i metodi di scommessa disponibili per chi gioca alla rouletteIl Deputato focoso : abbassa la maglietta e bacia il seno della ...GTA Online: ricompense doppie e bonus da 100.000 GTA$Amazon Luna sfida Stadia sul cloud gamingLG OLED CX: IL 48? CHE PROMETTE PIÙ INTRATTENIMENTOPolly Pocket: nuovissimi cofanetti in arrivoSQUARE ANNUNCIA NieR Replicant durante il T.G.S 2020

Huawei | Sunline Jointly Launch Contactless Digital Loan One Box Solution

SHANGHAI, Sept. 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- At Huawei CONNECT 2020, Sunline and Huawei Jointly released the ...

At Huawei CONNECT 2020, Sunline and Huawei Jointly released the Digital Loan One Box Solution — a global Contactless Solution for financial services. This Solution will be rolled out across countries and regions, such as Southeast Asia, the Middle East, Latin America, and Africa, where financial inclusiveness is urgently necessary. Digital Loan One Box adopts an open strategy, allowing financial institutions to Launch a wide range of Contactless services, such as online Loan product campaign, customer E-KYC, risk assessment, fund disbursement, and post-Loan processing. The ...
