Up to 1 | 000 spectators at open-air sports events - min

ROME, SEP 18 - Sports Minister Vincenzo Spadafora said Friday that Italy is to allow spectators to return to open-air sports events, in a limited way, for the first time since the start of the COVID-1 ...
Dietrofront al Roland Garros: previsti solo 5 mila spettatori
Mentre cresce l'attesa per il Roland Garros, da cui ormai pochi giorni ci separano dall'inizio delle qualificazioni, viene diminuita la capienza di pubblico. L'aumento di casi legati al Covid-19 in Fr ...
Skiing: Cortina worlds to see 50-60,000 spectators
VENICE, SEP 9 - The skiing world championships in Cortina next February will see around 50-60,000 spectators, the head of the organising committee said in Venice Wednesday. Valerio Giacobbi said crowd ...
