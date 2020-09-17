Dal mondo delle nuvole arrivano i CloudeesMILESTONE ANNUNCIA MXGP 2020 Molte modalità di gioco per scatenare la ...RAINBOW SIX SIEGE: PRIMA WORLD CUPSquare annuncia Final Fantasy xvi per ps5Roma, risaliamo sul palco : Maurizio Fortini live in Piazza del ...PS5 uscirà il 19 novembre a 399€ Digital e 499€ StandardIl virologo Massimo Galli : non si sa se ci libereremo del virus così ...Emily Ratajkowski molestata dal fotografo Jonathan LederEra sulla sua bici : bimbo di quattro anni muore investito dallo ...Escile! Marika Fruscio esplosiva su Instagram

ITF unveils a historic rebrand of Fed Cup | as the global women' s team tournament is renamed the ' Billie Jean King Cup by BNP Paribas'

LONDON, Sept. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The ITF has today announced that Fed Cup, the women's world cup ...

zazoom
Commenta
ITF unveils a historic rebrand of Fed Cup, as the global women's team tournament is renamed the 'Billie Jean King Cup by BNP Paribas' (Di giovedì 17 settembre 2020) LONDON, Sept. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/

The ITF has today announced that Fed Cup, the women's world cup of tennis, has been renamed the Billie Jean King Cup by BNP Paribas.     It is the first time a major global team competition has been named after a woman, ushering in a new era for the historic tournament and representing a landmark moment for sport. A champion on the court and a pioneer off it, Billie Jean King is a global campaigner for equality who has dedicated her life to fighting discrimination in all forms. The values she represents epitomise the ethos of a tournament that has evolved to become the largest annual ...
Leggi su liberoquotidiano

Ultime Notizie dalla rete : ITF unveils

Segui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : ITF unveils
© Articolo pubblicato secondo le condizioni dell' Autore.
zazoom
Zazoom Social News -
Cerca Tag : ITF unveils unveils historic rebrand global women