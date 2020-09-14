Infosys to Acquire GuideVision, a Leading ServiceNow Elite Partner in Europe (Di lunedì 14 settembre 2020) ... NYSE: INFY,, a global leader in next-generation digital services and consulting, today announced a ...for ServiceNow instances - enables over 100 enterprise clients to simplify complex business and IT ... Leggi su cataniaoggi (Di lunedì 14 settembre 2020) ... NYSE: INFY,, a global leader in next-generation digital services and consulting, today announced a ...forinstances - enables over 100 enterprise clients to simplify complex business and IT ...

Acquisition to augment Infosys Cobalt portfolio of cloud services and further strengthen nearshore delivery presence in EuropeBENGALURU, India and PRAGUE, Sept. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Infosys (NYSE: ...

Infosys to Acquire Product Design and Development firm, Kaleidoscope Innovation

Expands engineering services portfolio by strengthening presence in Medical devices, Consumer and Industrial markets across USBENGALURU, India and CINCINNATI, Sept. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Infosys (NY ...

