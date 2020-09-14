Haoma Medica Announces Plenary Presentation for NaQuinate, a Potential Novel Treatment for Osteoporosis, at ASBMR 2020 Annual Meeting (Di lunedì 14 settembre 2020) LONDON, Sept. 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/
Haoma Medica announced a Presentation made today at the 2020 American Society for Bone and Mineral Research: Dr Andrew Pitsillides, Professor of Skeletal Dynamics at the Royal Veterinary College, London presented 'NaQuinate: A Drug that Selectively Synergizes with Mechanical Loading Stimuli In Vivo to Generate Greater Cortical Bone Mass and Architectural Modifications'. Previous studies have shown NaQuinate, a naphthoquinone carboxylic acid, to protect against reduction in bone quality and quantity occurring in response to ovariectomy in rat and mouse models. In the data presented today using an applied mechanical mouse loading model, NaQuinate synergized the body's normal response to loading (a surrogate ... Leggi su liberoquotidiano
LONDON, Sept. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Haoma Medica announced today that it will present three scientific posters on NaQuinate at the American Society for Bone and Mineral Research (ASBMR) 2020 Annual ...
