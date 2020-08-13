Father and son: Lulu Wang regista del remake americano (Di giovedì 13 agosto 2020) Il film Father and Son, diretto da Hirokazu Koreeda, avrà un remake americano e Lulu Wang sarà alla regia del progetto. Lulu Wang, la regista di The Farewell, si occuperà della regia del remake di Father and son prodoto da Focus Features. Il lungometraggio di Hirokazu Koreeda sarà al centro del nuovo progetto, attualmente nelle prime fasi di sviluppo per lo studio. La sceneggiatura sarà firmata dalla commediografa Sarah Ruhl, mentre la regista Lulu Wang sarà coinvolta anche come produttrice in collaborazione con Josh McLaughlin tramite la Wink Productions. Father and Son ha segnato nel 2013 il debutto di ... Leggi su movieplayer

“Father And Son” di Cat Stevens, perché è una canzone eterna. Luce e stanchezza nelle cover dell'operazione “I love my radio”

Non so se «Tea For the Tillerman», di Cat Stevens - alias Yusuf Islam alias Steven Demetre Georgiou, 72 anni, nato a Cipro, ora residente ad Abu Dhabi- potrebbe ridiventare un successo epocale come fu ...

