Ridecell Selected by Toyota Sweden to Launch New Mobility Service (Di martedì 11 agosto 2020) Ridecell Mobility Platform Provides Station-based, Carsharing and Car Rental Service in Stockholm SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/

Ridecell Inc., the leading platform provider for Mobility operators, today announced that KINTO Share, a shared Mobility program for Toyota Sweden, has Selected the Ridecell High-yield Mobility Platform to run their Mobility operations. The Ridecell platform runs all aspects of the Service, including customer verification, vehicle lock and unlock, Service management, and yield monetization analytics. In addition, the Ridecell platform automates business and operations, including ... Leggi su liberoquotidiano

