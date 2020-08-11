Reveal Acquires NexLP to become the leading AI-powered eDiscovery Solution (Di martedì 11 agosto 2020) Reveal takes a major step forward in its mission to bring AI to the masses and changing the way electronic data is managed with a "next-generation" Solution CHICAGO, Aug. 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/



Reveal announced today the acquisition of NexLP, the leading artificial intelligence software in the legal industry. With the acquisition, Reveal becomes the market-leader in AI-powered, end-to-end eDiscovery. The acquisition of NexLP marks a significant step forward for the eDiscovery industry, positioning Reveal as a next-generation market leader with the first software to include best-in-class review, artificial intelligence and processing in an all-inclusive Solution ... Leggi su liberoquotidiano

