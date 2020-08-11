Globalization Partners Launches Revenue Team in EMEA (Di martedì 11 agosto 2020) Company Names Nick Adams as Vice President of Sales BOSTON and LONDON, Aug. 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/



Globalization Partners, which simplifies global business by enabling companies to hire talent in 180+ countries without the complexity of setting up international branch offices or subsidiaries, has unveiled plans to expand its sales Team across the EMEA region. The company has traditionally focused on helping American companies expand throughout the world, and already has established operations throughout Europe. The new expansion is to layer in sales and marketing Teams to help European-headquartered companies hire anyone, anywhere quickly and easily. "We are committed to breaking down barriers to global business and know that EMEA provides a major opportunity as we look to meet ... Leggi su iltempo

