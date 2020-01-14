Cristina Plevani: Salvo Veneziano è un ignorante, ma non un orco... È ...Yemen: Almeno 78 bambini sono morti a causa della dengue, si teme ...Sondaggio politico : Il centrodestra di Matteo Salvini supera il 50%Genova : autocisterna con gas nocivi prende fuoco sulla Guido RossaUn regalo hi-tech firmato Mediacom può rendere più bello il giorno di ...Vogliono soldi! Attacco hacker al profilo di Elisabetta FranchiA Matera sospesa una maestra mostro : Schiaffi e offese ai bambiniUomini e Donne, Gemma Galgani dice addio alla trasmissione di Maria?Chiaravalle : Giuseppe Galdelli travolto e ucciso a 81 anni, era ...Lauria : Il 42enne Raffaele Ielpo morto sul lavoro nella metro di ...

Windows 10 20H1: disponibile la build 19041.21 (Di martedì 14 gennaio 2020) È da poco disponibile un nuovo aggiornamento cumulativo per gli utenti Windows 10 20H1 che hanno scelto il ramo di distribuzione Slow: si tratta della build 19041.21. Hello #WindowsInsiders, we have released 20H1 build 19041.21 to the Slow ring today: https://t.co/HKujfBoRXa — Windows Insider (@Windowsinsider) January 14, 2020 Changelog Security updates to Windows App Platform and Frameworks, Windows Input and Composition, Windows Graphics, Microsoft Scripting Engine, .NET Framework, Windows Cryptography, Windows Subsystem for Linux, Windows Peripherals, Windows Storage and Filesystems, and Windows Server. Download Il nuovo aggiornamento cumulativo è numerato KB4535550 e per installarlo è sufficiente recarsi in Impostazioni > Aggiornamento e Sicurezza > Windows Update e cliccare sul pulsante “Verifica disponibilità aggiornamenti“. Leggi la notizia su windowsinsiders

