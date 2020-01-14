Windows 10 20H1: disponibile la build 19041.21 (Di martedì 14 gennaio 2020) È da poco disponibile un nuovo aggiornamento cumulativo per gli utenti Windows 10 20H1 che hanno scelto il ramo di distribuzione Slow: si tratta della build 19041.21. Hello #WindowsInsiders, we have released 20H1 build 19041.21 to the Slow ring today: https://t.co/HKujfBoRXa — Windows Insider (@Windowsinsider) January 14, 2020 Changelog Security updates to Windows App Platform and Frameworks, Windows Input and Composition, Windows Graphics, Microsoft Scripting Engine, .NET Framework, Windows Cryptography, Windows Subsystem for Linux, Windows Peripherals, Windows Storage and Filesystems, and Windows Server. Download Il nuovo aggiornamento cumulativo è numerato KB4535550 e per installarlo è sufficiente recarsi in Impostazioni > Aggiornamento e Sicurezza > Windows Update e cliccare sul pulsante “Verifica disponibilità aggiornamenti“. Leggi la notizia su windowsinsiders

