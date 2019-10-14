Dead Space e Tiger Woods PGA Tour legati dalla figura di Isaac Clarke? Un ex dipendente

Fonte : eurogamer

(Di lunedì 14 ottobre 2019) Se vi siete mai chiesti perchédiassomigli apersonaggio dell'omonimo gioco, sappiate che c'è un motivo.E' l'ex sviluppatore capo di EA Redwood Shore, Ben Johnson, a svelare il mistero attraverso Twitter come risposta ad un tweet che mostrava il protagonista diall'interno di altri giochi come NBA Jam: On Fire Edition, Skate 3 e appuntoPGA10."Tutti questi giochi utilizzavano lo stesso motore grafico di base, quindi aggiungereè stato un gioco da ragazzi. Il motore diera un ramo di quello di, che era stato realizzato nello stesso studio didi allora". EA Redwood Shores, che in seguito divenne Visceral Games, sviluppò la seriedi EA dal 2000 al 2007, quindi è ovvio checondivide parte del DNA del suo predecessore dato che usa lo stesso modello.Leggi altro...

Eurogamer_it : Cosa collega #DeadSpace ed il gioco di #TigerWoods? Un ex dipendente EA svela il mistero. - ladruncolozoppo : RT @TomsHWItalia: DEAD SPACE COMPIE 11 ANNI! IL 14 OTTOBRE 2008 usciva Dead Space, un videogioco di fantascienza survival horror in terza… - TomsHWItalia : DEAD SPACE COMPIE 11 ANNI! IL 14 OTTOBRE 2008 usciva Dead Space, un videogioco di fantascienza survival horror in… -