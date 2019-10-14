Andrea Damante beccato con Nicole Mazzocato... lei è vagaIda Platano gela Riccardo Guarnieri: Non lo amo più... e lui lascia ...Fisco, Simona Ventura a processo per dichiarazione infedeleCercasi malati terminali! I Pro Vita contestano la campagna dei ...Non è più gossip ma cattiveria! Claudio Santamaria e Francesca Barra ...Lasciatelo lì dov'è! Giancarlo Magalli sotto il giudizio di Cecchi ...Temptation Island Vip: Serena Enardu contatta i suoi avvocatiElton John : Michael Jackson era mentalmente disturbato Asia Argento silura Morgan: I soldi del pignoramento non sono andati ...Grave lutto per l'attore Miguel Cervantes! E' morta la piccola ...

Dead Space e Tiger Woods PGA Tour legati dalla figura di Isaac Clarke? Un ex dipendente

Dead Space e Tiger Woods PGA Tour legati dalla figura di Isaac Clarke? Un ex dipendente Se vi siete mai chiesti perché Isaac Clarke di Dead Space assomigli a Tiger Woods personaggio dell'omonimo ...

Dead Space e Tiger Woods PGA Tour legati dalla figura di Isaac Clarke? Un ex dipendente EA svela il mistero (Di lunedì 14 ottobre 2019) Se vi siete mai chiesti perché Isaac Clarke di Dead Space assomigli a Tiger Woods personaggio dell'omonimo gioco, sappiate che c'è un motivo.E' l'ex sviluppatore capo di EA Redwood Shore, Ben Johnson, a svelare il mistero attraverso Twitter come risposta ad un tweet che mostrava il protagonista di Dead Space all'interno di altri giochi come NBA Jam: On Fire Edition, Skate 3 e appunto Tiger Woods PGA Tour 10."Tutti questi giochi utilizzavano lo stesso motore grafico di base, quindi aggiungere Isaac è stato un gioco da ragazzi. Il motore di Dead Space era un ramo di quello di Tiger Woods, che era stato realizzato nello stesso studio di Dead Space di allora". EA Redwood Shores, che in seguito divenne Visceral Games, sviluppò la serie Tiger Woods di EA dal 2000 al 2007, quindi è ovvio che Dead Space condivide parte del DNA del suo predecessore dato che usa lo stesso modello.Leggi altro...
