European Media Delegation Explores GAC Experiencing the Charm of Chinese Innovation
GUANGZHOU, China, Jan. 20, 2025 /PRNewswire/
From January 13–16, GAC International hosted a Media tour for representatives from Germany, Portugal, Finland, Poland, and Greece at its Guangzhou headquarters. The visit highlighted GAC's advanced R&D capabilities, extensive supply chain, and world-class manufacturing. Media visited the GAC R&D Center to explore breakthroughs in new energy vehicles, intelligent connectivity, and lightweight design, including cutting-edge battery and electric drive technologies.The group also toured the GAC AION factory, the world's first NEV Lighthouse Factory, which integrates smart robotics, digital management, and rigorous quality control to ensure zero-defect production. Key technologies such as the Magazine Battery, super-fast charging, and Quark Electric Drive demonstrated GAC's innovative edge.
From January 13–16, GAC International hosted a Media tour for representatives from Germany, Portugal, Finland, Poland, and Greece at its Guangzhou headquarters. The visit highlighted GAC's advanced R&D capabilities, extensive supply chain, and world-class manufacturing. Media visited the GAC R&D Center to explore breakthroughs in new energy vehicles, intelligent connectivity, and lightweight design, including cutting-edge battery and electric drive technologies.The group also toured the GAC AION factory, the world's first NEV Lighthouse Factory, which integrates smart robotics, digital management, and rigorous quality control to ensure zero-defect production. Key technologies such as the Magazine Battery, super-fast charging, and Quark Electric Drive demonstrated GAC's innovative edge.
Leggi su Liberoquotidiano.it
Liberoquotidiano.it - European Media Delegation Explores GAC, Experiencing the Charm of Chinese Innovation
- European Media Delegation Explores GAC, Experiencing the Charm of Chinese Innovation
Cosa mai mangerà un re a colazione? Caviale? Ostriche? Champagne? Niente di tutto questo amica.it
Grande Fratello, chi sarà eliminato secondo i sondaggi novella2000.it
Partiti, rappresentanza e partecipazione: l'incontro nel trentennale della morte di Mario Del Monte modenatoday.it
Capello svela su Thiago Motta: «C’è un aspetto di lui che mi ha convinto in queste ultime settimane» juventusnews24.com
Ubriaco alla guida, si schianta contro il guardrail: 47enne di Mira illeso per miracolo veneziatoday.it
Rimosso un tumore al rene di 1,5 kg ad una bimba di 8 anni: era grande fino al cuore today.it
Dato alle fiamme il furgone di una ditta: l'incendio doloso e le indagini dei carabinieri latinatoday.it
Grande Fratello, chi sarà eliminato secondo i sondaggi novella2000.it
Partiti, rappresentanza e partecipazione: l'incontro nel trentennale della morte di Mario Del Monte modenatoday.it
Capello svela su Thiago Motta: «C’è un aspetto di lui che mi ha convinto in queste ultime settimane» juventusnews24.com
Ubriaco alla guida, si schianta contro il guardrail: 47enne di Mira illeso per miracolo veneziatoday.it
Rimosso un tumore al rene di 1,5 kg ad una bimba di 8 anni: era grande fino al cuore today.it
Dato alle fiamme il furgone di una ditta: l'incendio doloso e le indagini dei carabinieri latinatoday.it
Video European Media