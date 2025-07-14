Simon Wagner trionfa al Rally Bohemia

Il pilota austriaco, navigato dalla tedesca Hanna Ostlender, domina a Mladá Boleslav. Mareš e St?íteský sul podio, Kopecký penalizzato da una foratura. L’austriaco Simon Wagner, affiancato dalla copilota tedesca Hanna Ostlender al volante della Hyundai i20 Rally2, ha conquistato la 52ª edizione del Rally Bohemia, imponendosi con decisione su uno dei percorsi più tecnici e . 🔗 Leggi su Tuttorally.news

