Pimax debuts world' s first retina-level VR headset Crystal Super at CES2025
LAS VEGAS, Jan. 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/
Pimax, a global leader in high-performance VR technology, debuted its Crystal Super headset on the world stage at CES2025, letting global media get their first taste with the 29 million pixel VR headset.The world meets the Crystal SuperThe Crystal Super is Pimax's latest flagship headset, featuring a resolution of 3840x3840 per eye, meaning it's the first VR headset reaching retina levels of clarity. Glass aspheric lenses provide 57 PPD at over 120° horizontal field of view, with an incredible brightness of 280 nits.Pimax brought the Crystal Super DVT2 model (Design Validation Test #2), with all features working except eye-tracking, and final optimizations still to be made. International media outlets such as Linus Tech Tips, CNN, TechRadar, PC Gamer, PC Mag, Heise and Gaming Nexus and content creators have been among the first to test these innovations, making remarks on the groundbreaking new clarity, brightness and wide field of view of the new headset.
