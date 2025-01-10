Liberoquotidiano.it - Pimax debuts world's first retina-level VR headset Crystal Super at CES2025

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/, a global leader in high-performance VR technology, debuted itson thestage at, letting global media get theirtaste with the 29 million pixel VR.Themeets theTheis's latest flagship, featuring a resolution of 3840x3840 per eye, meaning it's theVRreachings of clarity. Glass aspheric lenses provide 57 PPD at over 120° horizontal field of view, with an incredible brightness of 280 nits.brought theDVT2 model (Design Validation Test #2), with all features working except eye-tracking, and final optimizations still to be made. International media outlets such as Linus Tech Tips, CNN, TechRadar, PC Gamer, PC Mag, Heise and Gaming Nexus and content creators have been among theto test these innovations, making remarks on the groundbreaking new clarity, brightness and wide field of view of the new