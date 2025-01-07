Liberoquotidiano.it - Optiple introduces Dimming Film Cell technology at CES 2025

SEOUL, South Korea, Jan. 7,/PRNewswire/(CEO Inseok Hwang, Jihyung Lee), a company specializing in, participates in CES, the world's largest consumer electronics and informationexhibition.is athat enables a more realistic screen by controlling the intensity of light. Thes are attached to AR, Smart Eyewear lenses, and when an electric signal is given, the color quickly turns dark to make images look clearer.The demand foris expected to increase significantly in AR, Smart Eyewear. In addition, its application is also being expanded to automotive displays and parts.Based on GHLC (Guest Host Liquid Crystal), as a total solution company from product design, application development to processis currently developing products with global customers and is also actively building business cooperation partnerships.