Optiple introduces Dimming Film Cell technology at CES 2025
SEOUL, South Korea, Jan. 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/
Optiple (CEO Inseok Hwang, Jihyung Lee), a company specializing in Dimming Film Cell, participates in CES 2025, the world's largest consumer electronics and information technology exhibition.Dimming is a technology that enables a more realistic screen by controlling the intensity of light. The Dimming Film Cells are attached to AR, Smart Eyewear lenses, and when an electric signal is given, the color quickly turns dark to make images look clearer.The demand for Dimming technology is expected to increase significantly in AR, Smart Eyewear. In addition, its application is also being expanded to automotive displays and parts.Based on GHLC (Guest Host Liquid Crystal) technology, as a total solution company from product design, application development to process technology, Optiple is currently developing products with global customers and is also actively building business cooperation partnerships.
Optiple (CEO Inseok Hwang, Jihyung Lee), a company specializing in Dimming Film Cell, participates in CES 2025, the world's largest consumer electronics and information technology exhibition.Dimming is a technology that enables a more realistic screen by controlling the intensity of light. The Dimming Film Cells are attached to AR, Smart Eyewear lenses, and when an electric signal is given, the color quickly turns dark to make images look clearer.The demand for Dimming technology is expected to increase significantly in AR, Smart Eyewear. In addition, its application is also being expanded to automotive displays and parts.Based on GHLC (Guest Host Liquid Crystal) technology, as a total solution company from product design, application development to process technology, Optiple is currently developing products with global customers and is also actively building business cooperation partnerships.
Leggi su Liberoquotidiano.it
Liberoquotidiano.it - Optiple introduces Dimming Film Cell technology at CES 2025
- Optiple introduces Dimming Film Cell technology at CES 2025
Guè, Tropico del Capricorno è il nuovo album: canzoni e collaborazioni dilei.it
Unisa, record di iscrizioni a Giurisprudenza: aumento del 25% salernotoday.it
Tuttosport – Più cose da Milan in sei giorni di Conceicao che Motta da Juve in sei mesi justcalcio.com
"Intorno al vuoto", spettacolo sull’Alzheimer a Spazio Diamante romatoday.it
Gli album italiani e internazionali più attesi del 2025 panorama.it
Il 2024 di Interiorissimi: tra successi e nuove frontiere per il design laprimapagina.it
Merck lancia la prima piattaforma di fiducia cyber-fisica sul mercato per affrontare i problemi di sicurezza ... liberoquotidiano.it
Unisa, record di iscrizioni a Giurisprudenza: aumento del 25% salernotoday.it
Tuttosport – Più cose da Milan in sei giorni di Conceicao che Motta da Juve in sei mesi justcalcio.com
"Intorno al vuoto", spettacolo sull’Alzheimer a Spazio Diamante romatoday.it
Gli album italiani e internazionali più attesi del 2025 panorama.it
Il 2024 di Interiorissimi: tra successi e nuove frontiere per il design laprimapagina.it
Merck lancia la prima piattaforma di fiducia cyber-fisica sul mercato per affrontare i problemi di sicurezza ... liberoquotidiano.it
Video Optiple introduces