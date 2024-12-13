The Game Awards 2024 | Tutti i vincitori
Si sono appena conclusi i The Game Awards 2024, e come sempre sono stati premiati numerosi giochi, suddivisi per le varie categorie, tra cui naturalmente il GOTY, ossia il gioco dell’anno, a seguire vi riportiamo l’elenco completo.Game of the YearASTRO BOT (Team ASOBI / Sony Interactive Entertainment)Balatro (LocalThunk / Playstack)Black Myth: Wukong (Game Science)Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree (FromSoftware / Bandai Namco Entertainment)Final Fantasy VII Rebirth (Square Enix)Metaphor: ReFantazio (Studio Zero / ATLUS)Best Game DirectionASTRO BOT (Team ASOBI / Sony Interactive Entertainment)Balatro (LocalThunk / Playstack)Black Myth: Wukong (Game Science)Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree (FromSoftware / Bandai Namco Entertainment)Final Fantasy VII Rebirth (Square Enix)Metaphor: ReFantazio (Studio Zero / ATLUS)Best NarrativeFinal Fantasy VII Rebirth (Square Enix)Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth (Ryu Ga Gotoku Studio / SEGA)Metaphor: ReFantazio (Studio Zero / ATLUS)Senua’s Saga: Hellblade II (Ninja Theory / Xbox Game Studios)Silent Hill 2 (Bloober Team / Konami Digital Entertainment)Best Art DirectionASTRO BOT (Team ASOBI / Sony Interactive Entertainment)Black Myth: Wukong (Game Science)Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree (FromSoftware / Bandai Namco Entertainment)Metaphor: ReFantazio (Studio Zero / ATLUS)Neva (Nomada Studio / Devolver Digital)Best Score and MusicASTRO BOT (Team ASOBI / Sony Interactive Entertainment)Final Fantasy VII Rebirth (Square Enix)Metaphor: ReFantazio (Studio Zero / ATLUS)Silent Hill 2 (Bloober Team / Konami Digital Entertainment)Stellar Blade (SHIFT UP / Sony Interactive Entertainment)Best Audio DesignASTRO BOT (Team ASOBI / Sony Interactive Entertainment)Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 (Treyarch / Activision)Final Fantasy VII Rebirth (Square Enix)Senua’s Saga: Hellblade II (Ninja Theory / Xbox Game Studios)Silent Hill 2 (Bloober Team / Konami Digital Entertainment)Best PerformanceBriana White (Final Fantasy VII Rebirth)Hannah Telle (Life is Strange: Double Exposure)Humberly Gonzalez (Star Wars Outlaws)Luke Roberts (Silent Hill 2)Melina Juergens (Senua’s Saga: Hellblade II)Innovation in AccessibilityCall of Duty: Black Ops 6 (Treyarch / Activision)Diablo IV (Blizzard Entertainment)Dragon Age: The Veilguard (BioWare / Electronic Arts)Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown (Ubisoft Monptellier / Ubisoft)Star Wars Outlaws (Massive Entertainment / Ubisoft)Games for ImpactCloser the Distance (Osmotic Studios / Skybound Games)INDIKA (Odd Meter / 11 bit studios)Neva (Nomada Studios / Devolver Digital)Life is Strange: Double Exposure (Deck Nine Games / Square Enix)Senua’s Saga: Hellblade II (Ninja Theory / Xbox Game Studios)Tales of Kenzera: ZAU (Surgent Studios / Electronic Arts)Best Ongoing GameDestiny 2: The Final Shape (Bungie)Diablo IV (Blizzard Entertainment)Final Fantasy XIV (Square Enix)Fortnite (Epic Games)Helldivers II (Arrowhead Game Studios / Sony Interactive Entertainment)Best Community SupportBaldur’s Gate III (Larian Studios)Final Fantasy XIV (Square Enix)Fortnite (Epic Games)Helldivers II (Arrowhead Game Studios / Sony Interactive Entertainment)No Man’s Sky (Hello Games)Best Independent GameAnimal Well (Shared Memory / BIGMODE)Balatro (LocalThunk / Playstack)Lorelei and the Laser Eyes (Simogo / Annapurna Interactive)Neva (Nomada Studio / Devolver Digital)UFO 50 (Mossmouth)Best Debut Indie GameAnimal Well (Shared Memory / BIGMODE)Balatro (LocalThunk / Playstack)Manor Lords (Slavic Magic / Hooded Horse)Pacific Drive (Ironwood Studios / Kepler Interactive)The Plucky Squire (All Possible Futures / Devolver Digital)Best Mobile GameAFK Journey (FARLIGHT / Lilith Games)Balatro (LocalThunk / Playstack)Pokemon Trading Card Game Pocket (DeNA / Creatures / The Pokemon Company)Wuthering Waves (Kuro Games)Zenless Zone Zero (miHoYo)Best Virtual Reality / Augmented RealityArizona Sunshine Remake (Vertigo Games)Asgard’s Wrath II (Sanzaru Games / Oculus Studios)Batman: Arkham Shadow (Camouflaj / Oculus Studios)Metal: Hellsinger VR (Lab 42 / The Outsiders / Funcom)Metro Awakening (Vertigo Games)Best Action GameBlack Myth: Wukong (Game Science)Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 (Treyarch / Activision)Helldivers II (Arrowhead Game Studios / Sony Interactive Entertainment)Stellar Blade (SHIFT UP / Sony Interactive Entertainment)Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine II (Saber Interactive / Focus Entertainment)Best Action / AdventureASTRO BOT (Team ASOBI / Sony Interactive Entertainment)The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom (Nintendo)Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown (Ubisoft Monptellier / Ubisoft)Silent Hill 2 (Bloober Team / Konami Digital Entertainment)Star Wars Outlaws (Massive Entertainment / Ubisoft)Best Role-PlayingDragon’s Dogma II (Capcom)Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree (FromSoftware / Bandai Namco Entertainment)Final Fantasy VII Rebirth (Square Enix)Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth (Ryu Ga Gotoku Studio / SEGA)Metaphor: ReFantazio (Studio Zero / ATLUS)Best FightingDragon Ball: Sparking! ZERO (Spike Chunsoft / Bandai Namco Entertainment)Granblue Fantasy Versus: Rising (Arc System Works / CyGames)Marvel vs.
Leggi su Gamerbrain.net
Gamerbrain.net - The Game Awards 2024: Tutti i vincitori
- Non vi conviene perdervi i TGA 2024: sempre più rumor parlano di un grande evento
- The Game Awards 2024: orario d’inizio italiano e dove guardarli
- The Game Awards 2024: gli annunci e i trailer
- Mafia: The Old Country - Il trailer dei The Game Awards 2024
- Mafia Terra Madre, il trailer dei TGA 2024 vittima di leak: c'è la finestra di lancio
- Mafia: The Old Country ha un trailer e un periodo di uscita ai TGA
- The Game Awards 2024: ecco tutti i vincitori - Ecco tutti i premi assegnati durante i The Game Awards 2024, vediamoli insieme in questo articolo dedicato. Ve li aspettavate? (tomshw.it)
- The Game Awards 2024: Astro Bot è il gioco dell'anno! - Astro Bot ha vinto il gioco anno superando una concorrenza decisamente agguerrita durante i The Game Awards 2024. Siete contenti? (msn.com)
- The Game Awards 2024, tutti i vincitori: Astro Bot è il gioco dell'anno - L'edizione 2024 dei The Game Awards si è conclusa, e come ogni anno è arrivato il momento di tirare le somme. Il grande vincitore della serata è stato Astro Bot, che con quattro premi conquistati tra ... (it.ign.com)
Sentirsi soli nei giorni di Festa. Telefono Amico scende in campo quotidiano.net
Ecco l’archivio. Luciano Marzocchi ilrestodelcarlino.it
In Argentina la povertà sta diminuendo ilfoglio.it
Sebastiano Zacchini: il Babbo Natale di Porrena che incanta i bambini con il ciuchino Pinocchio lanazione.it
FantaConsigli 16ª giornata: tre nomi per ruolo da schierare in campo serieanews.com
Gratta e vinci, ultima chiamata per vincere 6 milioni ilveggente.it
Scomparsa di Daniela Ruggi: indagini su Domenico Lanza e il mistero degli indumenti intimi quotidiano.net
Ecco l’archivio. Luciano Marzocchi ilrestodelcarlino.it
In Argentina la povertà sta diminuendo ilfoglio.it
Sebastiano Zacchini: il Babbo Natale di Porrena che incanta i bambini con il ciuchino Pinocchio lanazione.it
FantaConsigli 16ª giornata: tre nomi per ruolo da schierare in campo serieanews.com
Gratta e vinci, ultima chiamata per vincere 6 milioni ilveggente.it
Scomparsa di Daniela Ruggi: indagini su Domenico Lanza e il mistero degli indumenti intimi quotidiano.net
Video The Game