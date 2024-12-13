Gamerbrain.net - The Game Awards 2024: Tutti i vincitori

Si sono appena conclusi i The, e come sempre sono stati premiati numerosi giochi, suddivisi per le varie categorie, tra cui naturalmente il GOTY, ossia il gioco dell’anno, a seguire vi riportiamo l’elenco completo.of the YearASTRO BOT (Team ASOBI / Sony Interactive Entertainment)Balatro (LocalThunk / Playstack)Black Myth: Wukong (Science)Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree (FromSoftware / Bandai Namco Entertainment)Final Fantasy VII Rebirth (Square Enix)Metaphor: ReFantazio (Studio Zero / ATLUS)BestDirectionASTRO BOT (Team ASOBI / Sony Interactive Entertainment)Balatro (LocalThunk / Playstack)Black Myth: Wukong (Science)Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree (FromSoftware / Bandai Namco Entertainment)Final Fantasy VII Rebirth (Square Enix)Metaphor: ReFantazio (Studio Zero / ATLUS)Best NarrativeFinal Fantasy VII Rebirth (Square Enix)Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth (Ryu Ga Gotoku Studio / SEGA)Metaphor: ReFantazio (Studio Zero / ATLUS)Senua’s Saga: Hellblade II (Ninja Theory / XboxStudios)Silent Hill 2 (Bloober Team / Konami Digital Entertainment)Best Art DirectionASTRO BOT (Team ASOBI / Sony Interactive Entertainment)Black Myth: Wukong (Science)Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree (FromSoftware / Bandai Namco Entertainment)Metaphor: ReFantazio (Studio Zero / ATLUS)Neva (Nomada Studio / Devolver Digital)Best Score and MusicASTRO BOT (Team ASOBI / Sony Interactive Entertainment)Final Fantasy VII Rebirth (Square Enix)Metaphor: ReFantazio (Studio Zero / ATLUS)Silent Hill 2 (Bloober Team / Konami Digital Entertainment)Stellar Blade (SHIFT UP / Sony Interactive Entertainment)Best Audio DesignASTRO BOT (Team ASOBI / Sony Interactive Entertainment)Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 (Treyarch / Activision)Final Fantasy VII Rebirth (Square Enix)Senua’s Saga: Hellblade II (Ninja Theory / XboxStudios)Silent Hill 2 (Bloober Team / Konami Digital Entertainment)Best PerformanceBriana White (Final Fantasy VII Rebirth)Hannah Telle (Life is Strange: Double Exposure)Humberly Gonzalez (Star Wars Outlaws)Luke Roberts (Silent Hill 2)Melina Juergens (Senua’s Saga: Hellblade II)Innovation in AccessibilityCall of Duty: Black Ops 6 (Treyarch / Activision)Diablo IV (Blizzard Entertainment)Dragon Age: The Veilguard (BioWare / Electronic Arts)Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown (Ubisoft Monptellier / Ubisoft)Star Wars Outlaws (Massive Entertainment / Ubisoft)s for ImpactCloser the Distance (Osmotic Studios / Skybounds)INDIKA (Odd Meter / 11 bit studios)Neva (Nomada Studios / Devolver Digital)Life is Strange: Double Exposure (Deck Nines / Square Enix)Senua’s Saga: Hellblade II (Ninja Theory / XboxStudios)Tales of Kenzera: ZAU (Surgent Studios / Electronic Arts)Best OngoingDestiny 2: The Final Shape (Bungie)Diablo IV (Blizzard Entertainment)Final Fantasy XIV (Square Enix)Fortnite (Epics)Helldivers II (ArrowheadStudios / Sony Interactive Entertainment)Best Community SupportBaldur’s Gate III (Larian Studios)Final Fantasy XIV (Square Enix)Fortnite (Epics)Helldivers II (ArrowheadStudios / Sony Interactive Entertainment)No Man’s Sky (Hellos)Best IndependentAnimal Well (Shared Memory / BIGMODE)Balatro (LocalThunk / Playstack)Lorelei and the Laser Eyes (Simogo / Annapurna Interactive)Neva (Nomada Studio / Devolver Digital)UFO 50 (Mossmouth)Best Debut IndieAnimal Well (Shared Memory / BIGMODE)Balatro (LocalThunk / Playstack)Manor Lords (Slavic Magic / Hooded Horse)Pacific Drive (Ironwood Studios / Kepler Interactive)The Plucky Squire (All Possible Futures / Devolver Digital)Best MobileAFK Journey (FARLIGHT / Liliths)Balatro (LocalThunk / Playstack)Pokemon Trading CardPocket (DeNA / Creatures / The Pokemon Company)Wuthering Waves (Kuros)Zenless Zone Zero (miHoYo)Best Virtual Reality / Augmented RealityArizona Sunshine Remake (Vertigos)Asgard’s Wrath II (Sanzarus / Oculus Studios)Batman: Arkham Shadow (Camouflaj / Oculus Studios)Metal: Hellsinger VR (Lab 42 / The Outsiders / Funcom)Metro Awakening (Vertigos)Best ActionBlack Myth: Wukong (Science)Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 (Treyarch / Activision)Helldivers II (ArrowheadStudios / Sony Interactive Entertainment)Stellar Blade (SHIFT UP / Sony Interactive Entertainment)Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine II (Saber Interactive / Focus Entertainment)Best Action / AdventureASTRO BOT (Team ASOBI / Sony Interactive Entertainment)The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom (Nintendo)Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown (Ubisoft Monptellier / Ubisoft)Silent Hill 2 (Bloober Team / Konami Digital Entertainment)Star Wars Outlaws (Massive Entertainment / Ubisoft)Best Role-PlayingDragon’s Dogma II (Capcom)Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree (FromSoftware / Bandai Namco Entertainment)Final Fantasy VII Rebirth (Square Enix)Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth (Ryu Ga Gotoku Studio / SEGA)Metaphor: ReFantazio (Studio Zero / ATLUS)Best FightingDragon Ball: Sparking! ZERO (Spike Chunsoft / Bandai Namco Entertainment)Granblue Fantasy Versus: Rising (Arc System Works / Cys)Marvel vs.