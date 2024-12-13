The Game Awards 2024 | Tutti i vincitori

Gamerbrain.net | 13 dic 2024
Si sono appena conclusi i The Game Awards 2024, e come sempre sono stati premiati numerosi giochi, suddivisi per le varie categorie, tra cui naturalmente il GOTY, ossia il gioco dell’anno, a seguire vi riportiamo l’elenco completo.Game of the YearASTRO BOT (Team ASOBI / Sony Interactive Entertainment)Balatro (LocalThunk / Playstack)Black Myth: Wukong (Game Science)Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree (FromSoftware / Bandai Namco Entertainment)Final Fantasy VII Rebirth (Square Enix)Metaphor: ReFantazio (Studio Zero / ATLUS)Best Game DirectionASTRO BOT (Team ASOBI / Sony Interactive Entertainment)Balatro (LocalThunk / Playstack)Black Myth: Wukong (Game Science)Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree (FromSoftware / Bandai Namco Entertainment)Final Fantasy VII Rebirth (Square Enix)Metaphor: ReFantazio (Studio Zero / ATLUS)Best NarrativeFinal Fantasy VII Rebirth (Square Enix)Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth (Ryu Ga Gotoku Studio / SEGA)Metaphor: ReFantazio (Studio Zero / ATLUS)Senua’s Saga: Hellblade II (Ninja Theory / Xbox Game Studios)Silent Hill 2 (Bloober Team / Konami Digital Entertainment)Best Art DirectionASTRO BOT (Team ASOBI / Sony Interactive Entertainment)Black Myth: Wukong (Game Science)Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree (FromSoftware / Bandai Namco Entertainment)Metaphor: ReFantazio (Studio Zero / ATLUS)Neva (Nomada Studio / Devolver Digital)Best Score and MusicASTRO BOT (Team ASOBI / Sony Interactive Entertainment)Final Fantasy VII Rebirth (Square Enix)Metaphor: ReFantazio (Studio Zero / ATLUS)Silent Hill 2 (Bloober Team / Konami Digital Entertainment)Stellar Blade (SHIFT UP / Sony Interactive Entertainment)Best Audio DesignASTRO BOT (Team ASOBI / Sony Interactive Entertainment)Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 (Treyarch / Activision)Final Fantasy VII Rebirth (Square Enix)Senua’s Saga: Hellblade II (Ninja Theory / Xbox Game Studios)Silent Hill 2 (Bloober Team / Konami Digital Entertainment)Best PerformanceBriana White (Final Fantasy VII Rebirth)Hannah Telle (Life is Strange: Double Exposure)Humberly Gonzalez (Star Wars Outlaws)Luke Roberts (Silent Hill 2)Melina Juergens (Senua’s Saga: Hellblade II)Innovation in AccessibilityCall of Duty: Black Ops 6 (Treyarch / Activision)Diablo IV (Blizzard Entertainment)Dragon Age: The Veilguard (BioWare / Electronic Arts)Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown (Ubisoft Monptellier / Ubisoft)Star Wars Outlaws (Massive Entertainment / Ubisoft)Games for ImpactCloser the Distance (Osmotic Studios / Skybound Games)INDIKA (Odd Meter / 11 bit studios)Neva (Nomada Studios / Devolver Digital)Life is Strange: Double Exposure (Deck Nine Games / Square Enix)Senua’s Saga: Hellblade II (Ninja Theory / Xbox Game Studios)Tales of Kenzera: ZAU (Surgent Studios / Electronic Arts)Best Ongoing GameDestiny 2: The Final Shape (Bungie)Diablo IV (Blizzard Entertainment)Final Fantasy XIV (Square Enix)Fortnite (Epic Games)Helldivers II (Arrowhead Game Studios / Sony Interactive Entertainment)Best Community SupportBaldur’s Gate III (Larian Studios)Final Fantasy XIV (Square Enix)Fortnite (Epic Games)Helldivers II (Arrowhead Game Studios / Sony Interactive Entertainment)No Man’s Sky (Hello Games)Best Independent GameAnimal Well (Shared Memory / BIGMODE)Balatro (LocalThunk / Playstack)Lorelei and the Laser Eyes (Simogo / Annapurna Interactive)Neva (Nomada Studio / Devolver Digital)UFO 50 (Mossmouth)Best Debut Indie GameAnimal Well (Shared Memory / BIGMODE)Balatro (LocalThunk / Playstack)Manor Lords (Slavic Magic / Hooded Horse)Pacific Drive (Ironwood Studios / Kepler Interactive)The Plucky Squire (All Possible Futures / Devolver Digital)Best Mobile GameAFK Journey (FARLIGHT / Lilith Games)Balatro (LocalThunk / Playstack)Pokemon Trading Card Game Pocket (DeNA / Creatures / The Pokemon Company)Wuthering Waves (Kuro Games)Zenless Zone Zero (miHoYo)Best Virtual Reality / Augmented RealityArizona Sunshine Remake (Vertigo Games)Asgard’s Wrath II (Sanzaru Games / Oculus Studios)Batman: Arkham Shadow (Camouflaj / Oculus Studios)Metal: Hellsinger VR (Lab 42 / The Outsiders / Funcom)Metro Awakening (Vertigo Games)Best Action GameBlack Myth: Wukong (Game Science)Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 (Treyarch / Activision)Helldivers II (Arrowhead Game Studios / Sony Interactive Entertainment)Stellar Blade (SHIFT UP / Sony Interactive Entertainment)Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine II (Saber Interactive / Focus Entertainment)Best Action / AdventureASTRO BOT (Team ASOBI / Sony Interactive Entertainment)The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom (Nintendo)Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown (Ubisoft Monptellier / Ubisoft)Silent Hill 2 (Bloober Team / Konami Digital Entertainment)Star Wars Outlaws (Massive Entertainment / Ubisoft)Best Role-PlayingDragon’s Dogma II (Capcom)Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree (FromSoftware / Bandai Namco Entertainment)Final Fantasy VII Rebirth (Square Enix)Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth (Ryu Ga Gotoku Studio / SEGA)Metaphor: ReFantazio (Studio Zero / ATLUS)Best FightingDragon Ball: Sparking! ZERO (Spike Chunsoft / Bandai Namco Entertainment)Granblue Fantasy Versus: Rising (Arc System Works / CyGames)Marvel vs.
The Game Awards 2024 | Tutti i vincitori

Gamerbrain.net - The Game Awards 2024: Tutti i vincitori

Leggi su Gamerbrain.net
  • Non vi conviene perdervi i TGA 2024: sempre più rumor parlano di un grande evento
  • The Game Awards 2024: orario d’inizio italiano e dove guardarli
  • The Game Awards 2024: gli annunci e i trailer
  • Mafia: The Old Country - Il trailer dei The Game Awards 2024
  • Mafia Terra Madre, il trailer dei TGA 2024 vittima di leak: c'è la finestra di lancio
  • Mafia: The Old Country ha un trailer e un periodo di uscita ai TGA
  • the game awards 2024The Game Awards 2024: ecco tutti i vincitori - Ecco tutti i premi assegnati durante i The Game Awards 2024, vediamoli insieme in questo articolo dedicato. Ve li aspettavate? (tomshw.it)
  • the game awards 2024The Game Awards 2024: Astro Bot è il gioco dell'anno! - Astro Bot ha vinto il gioco anno superando una concorrenza decisamente agguerrita durante i The Game Awards 2024. Siete contenti? (msn.com)
  • the game awards 2024The Game Awards 2024, tutti i vincitori: Astro Bot è il gioco dell'anno - L'edizione 2024 dei The Game Awards si è conclusa, e come ogni anno è arrivato il momento di tirare le somme. Il grande vincitore della serata è stato Astro Bot, che con quattro premi conquistati tra ... (it.ign.com)
Video The Game