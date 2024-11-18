NFL 2024 week 11 | primo ko stagionale per i Chiefs fermati dai Bills Vincono Eagles Packers Steelers e Lions
La week 11 della NFL 2024 sancisce che non ci siano più squadre imbattute. Nella super-sfida della settimana, al vertice della AFC, infatti, i Buffalo Bills (9-2) hanno superato 30-22 i Kansas City Chiefs (9-1) con Allen da 262 yds e una meta. Nello scontro al vertice della AFC North i Pittsburgh Steelers (8-2) hanno piegato 18-16 i Baltimore Ravens (7-4).In vetta alla NFC rimangono i Detroit Lions (9-1) che superano i Jacksonville Jaguars (2-9) umiliandoli con un laconico 52-6 con Goff da 412 yds e 4 td, St.Brown riceve per 161 yds e 2 mete. Nella NFC North i Chicago Bears (4-6) vengono beffati dai Green Bay Packers (7-3) per 19-20 con Watson che domina su ricezione con 150 yds in sole 4 prese!Nella NFC West i San Francisco 49ers (5-5) cadono ancora e cedono 17-20 contro i Seattle Seahawks (5-5).
