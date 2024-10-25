Sinergia Nasa-SpaceX. Crew-8 rientra a Terra dopo 232 giorni nello spazio (Di venerdì 25 ottobre 2024) dopo una lunga missione di 232 giorni sulla Stazione spaziale internazionale (Iss), l’equipaggio Crew-8 della Nasa torna a casa. A causa dell’uragano Milton e delle condizioni meteorologiche avverse, il rientro, inizialmente previsto per il 7 ottobre, è stato rimandato più volte. Solo il 23 ottobre alle 23:05 la capsula ha potuto sganciarsi dalla Iss, completando così una missione durata oltre sette mesi in orbita, che ha stabilito un nuovo record di permanenza nello spazio per una navicella Dragon. Cosi, la missione Crew-8, iniziata il 4 marzo 2024, si conclude con un ammaraggio sicuro nel Golfo del Messico e segna un traguardo importante nelle operazioni spaziali commerciali di lunga durata. Formiche.net - Sinergia Nasa-SpaceX. Crew-8 rientra a Terra dopo 232 giorni nello spazio Leggi tutta la notizia su Formiche.net (Di venerdì 25 ottobre 2024)una lunga missione di 232sulla Stazione spaziale internazionale (Iss), l’equipaggio-8 dellatorna a casa. A causa dell’uragano Milton e delle condizioni meteorologiche avverse, il rientro, inizialmente previsto per il 7 ottobre, è stato rimandato più volte. Solo il 23 ottobre alle 23:05 la capsula ha potuto sganciarsi dalla Iss, completando così una missione durata oltre sette mesi in orbita, che ha stabilito un nuovo record di permanenzaper una navicella Dragon. Cosi, la missione-8, iniziata il 4 marzo 2024, si conclude con un ammaraggio sicuro nel Golfo del Messico e segna un traguardo importante nelle operazioni spaziali commerciali di lunga durata.

