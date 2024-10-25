Formiche.net - Sinergia Nasa-SpaceX. Crew-8 rientra a Terra dopo 232 giorni nello spazio
4 astronauts return to Earth after being delayed by Boeing’s capsule trouble and Hurricane Milton - Four astronauts returned to Earth on Friday after nearly eight months on the International Space Station, a stay extended by Boeing’s capsule trouble and Hurricane Milton. A SpaceX capsule carrying ... (nationalpost.com)
Sinergia Nasa-SpaceX. Crew-8 rientra a Terra dopo 232 giorni nello spazio - La missione Crew-8 segna un traguardo storico per Nasa e SpaceX, stabilendo nuovi record di permanenza e rafforzando le collaborazioni pubblico-private per l’esplorazione spaziale del futuro. (formiche.net)
Stranded astronauts return to Earth after being delayed by Hurricane Milton and capsule safety concerns - The three Americans and one Russian should have been back two months ago. But their homecoming was stalled by problems with Boeing’s new Starliner astronaut capsule, which came back empty in September ... (pbs.org)
US, Russian ISS astronauts in medical facility after SpaceX Crew Dragon splashdown - WASHINGTON - Three NASA astronauts and a Russian cosmonaut were taken to a local medical facility \"out of an abundance of caution\" after splashing down in the Atlantic Ocean near Florida on Friday ... (straitstimes.com)
