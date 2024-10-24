Netflix svela il poster e la trama della seconda stagione di La legge di Lidia Poët al Festival del Cinema di Roma (Di giovedì 24 ottobre 2024) Facebook WhatsApp Twitter In occasione del Festival del Cinema di Roma, Netflix ha svelato il poster ufficiale della tanto attesa seconda stagione di “La legge di Lidia Poët”. Questa serie, che ha catturato l’attenzione del pubblico e della critica, è ispirata alla vita straordinaria di Lidia Poët, la prima donna a entrare nell’Ordine degli avvocati in Italia. La stagione precedente ha riscosso un notevole successo, tanto da essere premiata come miglior serie crime nell’ambito dei Nastri d’Argento Grandi Serie. I nuovi episodi, ben sei, saranno disponibili sulla piattaforma dal 30 ottobre, promettendo un’emozionante continuazione delle avventure di questa innovativa protagonista. La trama della seconda stagione La trama della nuova stagione di “La legge di Lidia Poët” si fa ancora più avvincente e intensa, ponendo Lidia di fronte a sfide ancora più grandi. Gaeta.it - Netflix svela il poster e la trama della seconda stagione di La legge di Lidia Poët al Festival del Cinema di Roma Leggi tutta la notizia su Gaeta.it (Di giovedì 24 ottobre 2024) Facebook WhatsApp Twitter In occasione deldeldihato ilufficialetanto attesadi “Ladi”. Questa serie, che ha catturato l’attenzione del pubblico ecritica, è ispirata alla vita straordinaria di, la prima donna a entrare nell’Ordine degli avvocati in Italia. Laprecedente ha riscosso un notevole successo, tanto da essere premiata come miglior serie crime nell’ambito dei Nastri d’Argento Grandi Serie. I nuovi episodi, ben sei, saranno disponibili sulla piattaforma dal 30 ottobre, promettendo un’emozionante continuazione delle avventure di questa innovativa protagonista. LaLanuovadi “Ladi” si fa ancora più avvincente e intensa, ponendodi fronte a sfide ancora più grandi.

