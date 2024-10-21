Cult of The Lamb Hymns of the Unholy, annunciato l’album con sei tracce speciali (Di lunedì 21 ottobre 2024) Massive Monster, Devolver Digital e Laced Records hanno stretto un’alleanza con una formazione di musicisti stellari per pubblicare “Cult of the Lamb: Hymns of the Unholy“. l’album di sei tracce è una rivisitazione metal della colonna sonora pluripremiata di River Boy per il gioco indie di successo di Massive Monster, Cult of the Lamb. Il video musicale del singolo principale “Cult” è ora disponibile: <!







Scritte, arrangiate e prodotte da Sam George (Pick Up Goliath) al Mammoth Sound Studio, le sei canzoni presentano voci scritte ed eseguite da Howard Jones (Light the Torch, Sion, ex-Killswitch Engage) e Matthew K. Heafy (Trivium); chitarra di Scott LePage e Clay Gober (Polyphia), Javier Reyes (Animals as Leaders), Josh Baines (Malevolence) e Sean Long (While She Sleeps); e batteria di Mike Malyan (ex Monuments).

