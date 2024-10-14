WWE: Statistica preoccupante sul record di vittorie e sconfitte di Shinsuke Nakamura nel 2024 (Di lunedì 14 ottobre 2024) Shinsuke Nakamura è una presenza costante in WWE da più di otto anni, dopo aver lasciato la NJPW per intraprendere una carriera negli Stati Uniti. Nonostante il suo talento indiscutibile, il record di vittorie e sconfitte di Nakamura nel 2024 dipinge un quadro preoccupante. L’ultima apparizione di Shinsuke Nakamura nella programmazione WWE risale all’edizione di RAW del 22 aprile, dove è stato sconfitto da Sheamus. Da allora, la Superstar della WWE ha partecipato a due dark match post-Draft, perdendo contro Cody Rhodes e Braun Strowman, ma non ha preso parte a nessun incontro televisivo. Il record di Nakamura per il 2024 include solo un Premium Live Event, otto incontri televisivi, quattro dark match e 38 apparizioni in eventi dal vivo non televisivi. Zonawrestling.net - WWE: Statistica preoccupante sul record di vittorie e sconfitte di Shinsuke Nakamura nel 2024 Leggi tutta la notizia su Zonawrestling.net (Di lunedì 14 ottobre 2024)è una presenza costante in WWE da più di otto anni, dopo aver lasciato la NJPW per intraprendere una carriera negli Stati Uniti. Nonostante il suo talento indiscutibile, ildidineldipinge un quadro. L’ultima apparizione dinella programmazione WWE risale all’edizione di RAW del 22 aprile, dove è stato sconfitto da Sheamus. Da allora, la Superstar della WWE ha partecipato a due dark match post-Draft, perdendo contro Cody Rhodes e Braun Strowman, ma non ha preso parte a nessun incontro televisivo. Ildiper ilinclude solo un Premium Live Event, otto incontri televisivi, quattro dark match e 38 apparizioni in eventi dal vivo non televisivi.

Altre notizie su. Leggi altre news da fonti autorevoli per approfondire ulteriormente e restare aggiornato sugli sviluppi più recenti.

When was the last time the Socceroos beat Japan? Head-to-head record, stats for World Cup qualifier - The Socceroos have had something of a rivalry with Japan since Australia moved into the AFC after the 2006 World Cup. With the two countries being among the top competitors in the continent and also ... (msn.com)

WWE: Statistica preoccupante sul record di vittorie e sconfitte di Shinsuke Nakamura nel 2024 - Shinsuke Nakamura è una presenza costante in WWE da più di otto anni, dopo aver lasciato la NJPW per intraprendere una carriera negli Stati Uniti. Nonostante il suo talento indiscutibile, il record di ... (zonawrestling.net)

Shinsuke Nakamura receives WWE title shot 175 days after last TV match - World Wrestling Entertainment just kicked off a four-night UK tour at the Utilita Arena in Cardiff, Wales. Nakamura returned to the ring against LA Knight, with The Megastar's United States ... (sportskeeda.com)