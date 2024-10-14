Robert Smith: la strana coincidenza dietro la scelta della cover del nuovo album dei The Cure (Di lunedì 14 ottobre 2024) Robert Smith ha rivelato il significato e le coincidenze riguardo l’artwork della cover del nuovo album dei The Cure, Songs Of A Lost World, in uscita il prossimo 1 novembre. Robert Smith la storia della cover del nuovo album dei The Cure Il nuovo lavoro in studio del gruppo britannico anticipato dai singoli Alone ed A Fragile Thing, arriva a distanza di sedici anni da 4:13 Dream del 2008. Smith in una recente intervista sull’imminente release discografica ha parlato della genesi dell’artwork: nel gennaio 2021 il frontman ha ricevuto un libro da Janez Pirnat, scultore sloveno. Il tomo è rimasto chiuso fino a quando un giorno è stato aperto per puro caso. Metropolitanmagazine.it - Robert Smith: la strana coincidenza dietro la scelta della cover del nuovo album dei The Cure Leggi tutta la notizia su Metropolitanmagazine.it (Di lunedì 14 ottobre 2024)ha rivelato il significato e le coincidenze riguardo l’artworkdeldei The, Songs Of A Lost World, in uscita il prossimo 1 novembre.la storiadeldei TheIllavoro in studio del gruppo britannico anticipato dai singoli Alone ed A Fragile Thing, arriva a distanza di sedici anni da 4:13 Dream del 2008.in una recente intervista sull’imminente release discografica ha parlatogenesi dell’artwork: nel gennaio 2021 il frontman ha ricevuto un libro da Janez Pirnat, scultore sloveno. Il tomo è rimasto chiuso fino a quando un giorno è stato aperto per puro caso.

