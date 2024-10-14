Medieval Dynasty, publicato il primo teaser trailer dedicato all’aggiornamento autunnale (Di lunedì 14 ottobre 2024) Lo studio di sviluppo Render Cube e il publisher Toplitz Productions hanno pubblicato la prima parte del teaser trailer del tanto atteso aggiornamento autunnale di Medieval Dynasty, gioco disponibile su PS5, Xbox Series XS e PC. L’aggiornamento autunnale porterà nuove funzionalità e sfide, come parte della roadmap dei contenuti pianificati del gioco. I giocatori potranno aspettarsi nuove sfide dal Re, introdotte come parte delle Sfide dell’Araldo, nuovi capi d’abbigliamento, tra cui gli abiti tanto richiesti e persino il matrimonio tra giocatori per vivere una vita di felicità coniugale. L’aggiornamento include anche stemmi che permetteranno ai giocatori di personalizzare i loro villaggi, scegliendo tra una vasta gamma di forme, colori ed emblemi per creare un design unico. Game-experience.it - Medieval Dynasty, publicato il primo teaser trailer dedicato all’aggiornamento autunnale Leggi tutta la notizia su Game-experience.it (Di lunedì 14 ottobre 2024) Lo studio di sviluppo Render Cube e il publisher Toplitz Productions hanno pubblicato la prima parte deldel tanto atteso aggiornamentodi, gioco disponibile su PS5, Xbox Series XS e PC. L’aggiornamentoporterà nuove funzionalità e sfide, come parte della roadmap dei contenuti pianificati del gioco. I giocatori potranno aspettarsi nuove sfide dal Re, introdotte come parte delle Sfide dell’Araldo, nuovi capi d’abbigliamento, tra cui gli abiti tanto richiesti e persino il matrimonio tra giocatori per vivere una vita di felicità coniugale. L’aggiornamento include anche stemmi che permetteranno ai giocatori di personalizzare i loro villaggi, scegliendo tra una vasta gamma di forme, colori ed emblemi per creare un design unico.

Altre notizie su. Leggi altre news da fonti autorevoli per approfondire ulteriormente e restare aggiornato sugli sviluppi più recenti.

AI Limit: 19 Minutes of Soulslike Gameplay - AI Limit is the latest Soulslike action RPG looking to scratch that seemingly endless itch fans of the genre are always chasing. (za.ign.com)

Medieval Dynasty - Official Autumn Update Trailer - The Autumn Update is set to bring the ability to name their village, crests, decorations, events, and more to the game. (za.ign.com)

'Medieval Dynasty' Teases "Autumn Update Part One" Features - Last week, developer Render Cube and publisher Toplitz Productions dropped a teaser trailer for their upcoming Autumn Update (Part One!) for their life and city sim ‘Medieval Dynasty’. New clothes, ... (msn.com)