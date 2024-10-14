Game-experience.it di 14 ott 2024

Medieval Dynasty publicato il primo teaser trailer dedicato all’aggiornamento autunnale

Medieval Dynasty, publicato il primo teaser trailer dedicato all’aggiornamento autunnale (Di lunedì 14 ottobre 2024) Lo studio di sviluppo Render Cube e il publisher Toplitz Productions hanno pubblicato la prima parte del teaser trailer del tanto atteso aggiornamento autunnale di Medieval Dynasty, gioco disponibile su PS5, Xbox Series XS e PC. L’aggiornamento autunnale porterà nuove funzionalità e sfide, come parte della roadmap dei contenuti pianificati del gioco. I giocatori potranno aspettarsi nuove sfide dal Re, introdotte come parte delle Sfide dell’Araldo, nuovi capi d’abbigliamento, tra cui gli abiti tanto richiesti e persino il matrimonio tra giocatori per vivere una vita di felicità coniugale. L’aggiornamento include anche stemmi che permetteranno ai giocatori di personalizzare i loro villaggi, scegliendo tra una vasta gamma di forme, colori ed emblemi per creare un design unico.
Medieval Dynasty da Game-experience.it

Game-experience.it - Medieval Dynasty, publicato il primo teaser trailer dedicato all’aggiornamento autunnale

Leggi tutta la notizia su Game-experience.it
Altre notizie su Medieval Dynasty, publicato il primo teaser trailer dedicato all’aggiornamento autunnale. Leggi altre news da fonti autorevoli per approfondire ulteriormente e restare aggiornato sugli sviluppi più recenti.

AI Limit: 19 Minutes of Soulslike Gameplay - AI Limit is the latest Soulslike action RPG looking to scratch that seemingly endless itch fans of the genre are always chasing. (za.ign.com)

Medieval Dynasty - Official Autumn Update Trailer - The Autumn Update is set to bring the ability to name their village, crests, decorations, events, and more to the game. (za.ign.com)

'Medieval Dynasty' Teases "Autumn Update Part One" Features - Last week, developer Render Cube and publisher Toplitz Productions dropped a teaser trailer for their upcoming Autumn Update (Part One!) for their life and city sim ‘Medieval Dynasty’. New clothes, ... (msn.com)

Video di Tendenza
Video Medieval Dynasty
Video Medieval Dynasty
© Articolo pubblicato secondo le condizioni dell' Autore.