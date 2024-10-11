WWE: Preview SmackDown, Roman Reigns, LA Knight vs Carmelo Hayes e altro (Di venerdì 11 ottobre 2024) WWE SmackDown rimane uno degli show settimanali più attesi, e c’è una buona ragione per questo. L’episodio di questa sera, promette di essere ricco di azione, mettendo in mostra alcune delle più grandi superstar della WWE e incontri avvincenti. Dopo Bad Blood, che ha visto Roman Reigns trionfare in un emozionante incontro al fianco di Cody Rhodes contro la Bloodline, le tensioni sono palpabili. Inoltre, l’attacco a sorpresa di Kevin Owens a Cody Rhodes nel ha lasciato i fan a chiedersi quali saranno le conseguenze Il campione degli Stati Uniti LA Knight è pronto a difendere il suo titolo contro Carmelo Hayes, l’attesa per il prossimo episodio è alle stelle e tutto potrebbe accadere. Roman Reigns presente a Greenville Roman Reigns è pronto a fare il suo tanto atteso ritorno a SmackDown, sfruttando il momento positivo dopo la sua vittoria a Bad Blood. Zonawrestling.net - WWE: Preview SmackDown, Roman Reigns, LA Knight vs Carmelo Hayes e altro Leggi tutta la notizia su Zonawrestling.net (Di venerdì 11 ottobre 2024) WWErimane uno degli show settimanali più attesi, e c’è una buona ragione per questo. L’episodio di questa sera, promette di essere ricco di azione, mettendo in mostra alcune delle più grandi superstar della WWE e incontri avvincenti. Dopo Bad Blood, che ha vistotrionfare in un emozionante incontro al fianco di Cody Rhodes contro la Bloodline, le tensioni sono palpabili. Inoltre, l’attacco a sorpresa di Kevin Owens a Cody Rhodes nel ha lasciato i fan a chiedersi quali saranno le conseguenze Il campione degli Stati Uniti LAè pronto a difendere il suo titolo contro, l’attesa per il prossimo episodio è alle stelle e tutto potrebbe accadere.presente a Greenvilleè pronto a fare il suo tanto atteso ritorno a, sfruttando il momento positivo dopo la sua vittoria a Bad Blood.

