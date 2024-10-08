MTV Europe Music Awards, svelate le nomination: c’è anche Beyoncé (nonostante tutto) (Di martedì 8 ottobre 2024) MTV ha annunciato oggi le nomination per gli MTV Europe Music Awards 2024. Taylor Swift guida la classifica con sette nomination, seguita da Ariana Grande, Billie Eilish, Charli XCX e Sabrina Carpenter che hanno ottenuto cinque nomination ciascuna. Dietro, a quota quattro, Ayra Starr, Kendrick Lamar, Lisa, Chappell Roan, Tyla e Beyoncé! La signora Carter ha ricevuto in totale quattro nomination nonostante le polemiche sul caso Diddy al grido di “she knows”. Cosa significa “She Knows” accostato a Jay-Z e Beyoncé in merito alle morti di Aaliyah, Left Eye e Michael Jackson https://t.co/BtCgq6Ajck — BICCY.IT (@BITCHYFit) October 2, 2024 Angelina Mango, Annalisa, Ghali, Mahmood e The Kolors sono in nomination nella categoria “Best Italian Act”. Gli MTV Europe Music Awards si terranno il prossimo 10 novembre in diretta da Manchester alle ore 21:00 su MTV e in streaming su NOW. Biccy.it - MTV Europe Music Awards, svelate le nomination: c’è anche Beyoncé (nonostante tutto) Leggi tutta la notizia su Biccy.it (Di martedì 8 ottobre 2024) MTV ha annunciato oggi leper gli MTV2024. Taylor Swift guida la classifica con sette, seguita da Ariana Grande, Billie Eilish, Charli XCX e Sabrina Carpenter che hanno ottenuto cinqueciascuna. Dietro, a quota quattro, Ayra Starr, Kendrick Lamar, Lisa, Chappell Roan, Tyla e! La signora Carter ha ricevuto in totale quattrole polemiche sul caso Diddy al grido di “she knows”. Cosa significa “She Knows” accostato a Jay-Z ein merito alle morti di Aaliyah, Left Eye e Michael Jackson https://t.co/BtCgq6Ajck — BICCY.IT (@BITCHYFit) October 2, 2024 Angelina Mango, Annalisa, Ghali, Mahmood e The Kolors sono innella categoria “Best Italian Act”. Gli MTVsi terranno il prossimo 10 novembre in diretta da Mster alle ore 21:00 su MTV e in streaming su NOW.

BINI gets nomination for Best Asia Act at MTV Europe Music Awards 2024 - BINI — consisting of Jhoanna, Aiah, Colet, Maloi, Gwen, Stacey, Mikha, and Sheena — has been nominated for Best Asia Act at the 2024 MTV Europe Music Awards (EMA), their first time to be ... (entertainment.inquirer.net)

Nominations For Forbes 30 Under 30 Asia 2025 Are Now Open - Here's how to nominate yourself or someone to be on the Forbes 30 Under 30 Asia 2025 list. Nominations are open until December 19, 2024. (forbes.com)

Why was Messi left out of the 2024 Ballon d'Or nominees? - Lionel Messi, with 8 Ballon d'Or titles in his career, holds a record that will be hard to match in the coming decades. However, for the first time in nearly 20 years, he will not be present at the ... (msn.com)