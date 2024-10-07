È morta Cissy, la madre di Whitney Houston: è sopravvissuta alla figlia e alla nipote Bobbi Kristina (Di lunedì 7 ottobre 2024) È morta Cissy Houston, cantante e madre di Whitney Houston, nonché nonna di Bobbi Kristina. Aveva 91 anni. Fanpage.it - È morta Cissy, la madre di Whitney Houston: è sopravvissuta alla figlia e alla nipote Bobbi Kristina Leggi tutta la notizia su Fanpage.it (Di lunedì 7 ottobre 2024) È morta, cantante edi, nonché nonna di. Aveva 91 anni.

Addio a Cissy Houston, la madre di Whitney e nonna di Bobbi Kristina: una vita di musica e dolore - Cissy Houston, madre di Whitney e nonna di Bobbi Kristina, è morta a 91 anni dopo una vita segnata da successi musicali e tragiche perdite familiari. (ecodelcinema.com)

12-year-old charged after alleged hate-motivated assault in Waterloo - Cissy Houston, the mother of the late Whitney Houston and a two-time Grammy winner who performed alongside superstar musicians like Elvis Presley, and Aretha Franklin, has died. She was 91. Two people ... (kitchener.ctvnews.ca)

Historic agreement removes eligibility exclusions for disability services for First Nation youth - A historic agreement was signed on Monday, removing eligibility exclusions for Children’s disABILITY Services and home care for First Nations children living on reserve. (winnipeg.ctvnews.ca)