WWE Bad Blood 2024 – Preview (Di sabato 5 ottobre 2024) Buon fine settimana tutti amici appassionati di Wrestling e benvenuti ad una nuova Preview qui sulle nostre pagine. Si torna a parlare di World Wrestling Entertainment e nello specifico di Bad Blood, evento che torna dopo tanto tempo e che andrà in scena fra poche ore dalla State Farm Arena di Atlanta, Georgia. A quanto pare, si scatenerà l’inferno.. Da parte di Giovanni “GiovY2JPitz” Pitzalis, buona lettura a tutti. I i ONE ON ONE MATCH CM Punk vs Drew McIntyre in a Hell in a Cell Match Ci hanno promesso davvero un buon livello di violenza, e mi sa che questa volta la WWE tornerà a farci vedere un Hell in a Cell vecchio stile. Grandissima scelta quella di sistemarlo dove serve e non in una data stabilita per questo tipo di Gimmick Match. Finalmente.Leggi tutta la notizia su zonawrestling
