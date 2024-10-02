’30 seconds from Gaza’ la graphic novel dei racconti palestinesi dalla Striscia Immagini che la Storia dovrà giudicare

Leggi tutta la notizia su ilfattoquotidiano

(Di mercoledì 2 ottobre 2024) Madri che piangono i figli appena nati uccisi sotto le bombe, bambini feriti e in stato di shock all’interno degli ospedali e delle case distrutte, padri affranti che escono in lacrime dalle tende dove vengono stipati i corpi delle vittime. Sono alcune delleche compongono 30Gaza, libro a fumetti dell’artista palestinese Mohammad Sabaaneh, pubblicato di recentecasa editrice Mesogea. Trenta secondi è la durata dei video pubblicati dagli abitanti di Gaza sui social network, tanto basta per aprire una finestra sull’inferno. Le foto e i video, condivisi coraggiosamente da giornalisti e attivistinel corso dell’ultimo anno, hanno permesso di smascherare la brutalità dei massacri israeliani e di mostrare la realtà di un popolo sotto attacco.