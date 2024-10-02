Fonte : ilfattoquotidiano di 2 ott 2024

’30 seconds from Gaza’ la graphic novel dei racconti palestinesi dalla Striscia Immagini che la Storia dovrà giudicare

’30 seconds from Gaza’, la graphic novel dei racconti palestinesi dalla Striscia. “Immagini che la Storia dovrà giudicare” (Di mercoledì 2 ottobre 2024) Madri che piangono i figli appena nati uccisi sotto le bombe, bambini feriti e in stato di shock all’interno degli ospedali e delle case distrutte, padri affranti che escono in lacrime dalle tende dove vengono stipati i corpi delle vittime. Sono alcune delle Immagini che compongono 30 seconds from Gaza, libro a fumetti dell’artista palestinese Mohammad Sabaaneh, pubblicato di recente dalla casa editrice Mesogea. Trenta secondi è la durata dei video pubblicati dagli abitanti di Gaza sui social network, tanto basta per aprire una finestra sull’inferno. Le foto e i video, condivisi coraggiosamente da giornalisti e attivisti palestinesi nel corso dell’ultimo anno, hanno permesso di smascherare la brutalità dei massacri israeliani e di mostrare la realtà di un popolo sotto attacco.
