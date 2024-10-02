’30 seconds from Gaza’, la graphic novel dei racconti palestinesi dalla Striscia. “Immagini che la Storia dovrà giudicare” (Di mercoledì 2 ottobre 2024) Madri che piangono i figli appena nati uccisi sotto le bombe, bambini feriti e in stato di shock all’interno degli ospedali e delle case distrutte, padri affranti che escono in lacrime dalle tende dove vengono stipati i corpi delle vittime. Sono alcune delle Immagini che compongono 30 seconds from Gaza, libro a fumetti dell’artista palestinese Mohammad Sabaaneh, pubblicato di recente dalla casa editrice Mesogea. Trenta secondi è la durata dei video pubblicati dagli abitanti di Gaza sui social network, tanto basta per aprire una finestra sull’inferno. Le foto e i video, condivisi coraggiosamente da giornalisti e attivisti palestinesi nel corso dell’ultimo anno, hanno permesso di smascherare la brutalità dei massacri israeliani e di mostrare la realtà di un popolo sotto attacco.Leggi tutta la notizia su ilfattoquotidiano
- The best Kei cars ever made - These little machines pack more tech into their three-metre footprints than most full-sized cars you buy here, yet their tiny dimensions and frugal engines make them stunning city cars. These are the ... - goodwood
- This fast food chain had the fastest drive-thru, but was it the most accurate? - A new report ranked fast food restaurants for their speed and accuracy. While one chain had particularly service, did that also mean it provided accurate orders? - scrippsnews
- Mercedes-AMG One Laps Nürburgring Nordschleife in 6:29, Breaks Own Record - In spite of being on the books for almost two years, nobody has yet beaten the Mercedes-AMG One’s production car Nürburgring record lap time of 6:35 set in 2022. In a surprise twist, however, Mercedes ... - roadandtrack
Video ’30 secondsVideo ’30 seconds