Road Diary: Bruce Springsteen and The E Street Band, il trailer del documentario sul tour del Boss (Di martedì 1 ottobre 2024) Il 25 ottobre arriverà in streaming su Disney+ il documentario Road Diary: Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band, ecco il trailer. Il 25 ottobre debutterà in streaming su Disney+ il nuovo documentario Road Diary: Bruce Springsteen and The E Street Band, di cui è stato condiviso il trailer. L'atteso progetto dedicato al dietro le quinte del tour mondiale del Boss sarà presentato in anteprima alla diciannovesima edizione della Festa del Cinema di Roma nella sezione Freestyle Arts. Il documentario Thom Zimny torna a collaborare con Bruce Springsteen in occasione del documentario che permetterà di dare uno sguardo approfondito sulla creazione delle esibizioni live della Band. Per la gioia dei fan sullo schermo di vedranno quindi dei filmati realizzati durante le prove,Leggi tutta la notizia su movieplayer
- Road Diary: Bruce Springsteen and The E Street Band, il trailer del documentario in arrivo su Disney+ - Il film documentario originale sarà presentato in anteprima alla diciannovesima edizione della Festa del Cinema di Roma nella sezione Freestyle Arts. Bruce Springsteen e la E Street Band offrono uno sguardo approfondito sulla creazione delle leggendarie performance live della band, con ... nerdpool
- Bruce Springsteen rassicura i fan nel trailer di Road Diary: "Andrò avanti fino a che le gambe reggono" - "Da quando avevo 16 anni, suonare dal vivo è stata una parte profonda e duratura di ciò che sono e del modo in cui giustifico la mia esistenza qui …. Il promo mostra presenta filmati di Springsteen, 75 anni, nel backstage dei suoi spettacoli insieme alla E Street Band, affiancando frammenti di ... movieplayer
- ‘Road Diary: Bruce Springsteen and The E Street Band’ dal 25 ottobre su Disney+ - Per la prima volta saranno disponibili le riprese professionali di alcune delle tappe più importanti del tour, che ha visto la band esibirsi da Londra a Tokyo, da New York a Sydney. Foto da Ufficio StampaDiretto da Thom Zimny, vincitore di Emmy® e GRAMMY® Award, Road Diary vuole essere un ... funweek
