Road Diary | Bruce Springsteen and The E Street Band il trailer del documentario sul tour del Boss

Leggi tutta la notizia su movieplayer

(Di martedì 1 ottobre 2024) Il 25 ottobre arriverà in streaming su Disney+ iland the E, ecco il. Il 25 ottobre debutterà in streaming su Disney+ il nuovoand The E, di cui è stato condiviso il. L'atteso progetto dedicato al dietro le quinte delmondiale delsarà presentato in anteprima alla diciannovesima edizione della Festa del Cinema di Roma nella sezione Freestyle Arts. IlThom Zimny torna a collaborare conin occasione delche permetterà di dare uno sguardo approfondito sulla creazione delle esibizioni live della. Per la gioia dei fan sullo schermo di vedranno quindi dei filmati realizzati durante le prove,