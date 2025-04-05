Il rock dei Lynyrd Skynyrd

Il Ferrara Summer Festival continua a sorprendere il suo pubblico con un'offerta musicale sempre più ricca, pronta ad accontentare ogni tipo di appassionato: dalle famiglie ai giovani, dagli amanti del pop, metal fino agli irriducibili del rock. Nella sesta edizione del festival è prevista la data dei leggendari Lynyrd Skynyrd che saranno in concerto domenica 29 giugno in piazza Ariostea. La band americana, icona del rock, si esibirà per la prima volta a Ferrara – unica data in Italia – con il tour europeo 'Celebrating 50 years', che segna il suo ritorno sul suolo europeo dopo la tournée del 2019. Ad aprire il loro concerto ci saranno Simon Mcbride, attuale chitarrista dei Deep Purple, e Deborah Bonham, cantante rock-blues britannica sorella del celebre batterista dei Led Zeppelin. I Lynyrd Skynyrd, autori di alcuni dei brani più iconici della storia del rock, come Sweet Home Alabama, Free Bird e Simple Man, continuano a portare avanti un'eredità che ha conquistato milioni di fan in tutto il mondo.

Lynyrd Skynyrd announce live album recorded at Gary Rossington's star-studded final show - Watch the video for Tuesday's Gone featuring Jelly Roll, from Lynyrd Skynyrd's Celebrating 50 Years - Live At The Ryman ... (loudersound.com)

‘Nuthin’ Fancy’: Lynyrd Skynyrd’s Triumphant Third Album - Lynyrd Skynyrd’s 'Nuthin’ Fancy' tested the band’s spirit, but it resulted in music that stands the test of time. (udiscovermusic.com)

Lynyrd Skynyrd to Release Guest-Packed Final Gary Rossington Show - Live at the Ryman, commemorating their star-studded last show with stalwart guitarist Gary Rossington from 2022 in Nashville. The album is due on June 27. Pre-ordering is already underway. “We are so ... (msn.com)