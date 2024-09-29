WWE | RAW e SmackDown gratis sui canali YouTube di WWE Español

Leggi tutta la notizia su zonawrestling

(Di domenica 29 settembre 2024) Stando a quanto riportato dal canale ufficiale della WWE Sudamericano (profilo X) ovvero WWE, RAW eandranno in onda in via del tutto gratuita sul loro canalea partire dal 4 ottobre. Así es amigos a partir del próximo 4 de Octubre, #WWERaw y #serán trasmitidos a través de nuestro Canal Oficial de: WWEpara Latinoamérica. México a través de Fox Sportspic.twitter.com/cDO0Tw3U0N— WWE(@wweespanol) September 28, 2024 Ovviamente tale programmazione vale solo per la loro nazione/regione televisiva, qui in Italia non sarà possibile accedere al servizio.